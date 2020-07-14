1 of 10
VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,995
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft
$3,120
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft
$3,120
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
$3,365
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
$3,410
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,340
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft
$5,340
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft
$5,485
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,245
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1541 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.