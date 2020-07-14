All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Alchemy

200 Buchanan Street · (415) 969-5081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Buchanan Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Hayes Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 180 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 281 · Avail. now

$3,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

Unit 280 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 167 · Avail. now

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$3,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 365 · Avail. now

$3,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. now

$5,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Unit 59 · Avail. Aug 16

$5,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Unit 444 · Avail. now

$5,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 467 · Avail. Jul 16

$7,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1541 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alchemy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bocce court
community garden
concierge
game room
google fiber
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

2 Months Free + Free Parking for Entire Lease! Call Us for Details!

Unlike any community located in the area of San Francisco, Alchemy is the right home for you! Alchemy offers new and luxurious apartment homes exemplified by unique and expansive living spaces, stunning views, and amazing amenities such as resident lounge, expansive open-air spaces, 24-hour fitness center with private yoga room, rooftop lounge, resident happy hour and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alchemy have any available units?
Alchemy has 38 units available starting at $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Alchemy have?
Some of Alchemy's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alchemy currently offering any rent specials?
Alchemy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alchemy pet-friendly?
Yes, Alchemy is pet friendly.
Does Alchemy offer parking?
Yes, Alchemy offers parking.
Does Alchemy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alchemy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alchemy have a pool?
No, Alchemy does not have a pool.
Does Alchemy have accessible units?
Yes, Alchemy has accessible units.
Does Alchemy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alchemy has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

