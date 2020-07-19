All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1738 Lombard Street, #3

1738 Lombard Street · (415) 447-2048
Location

1738 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1738 Lombard Street, #3 · Avail. now

$4,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORKING SPACE? 2 Bedroom Fully Furnished in Marina w/Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Feeling a little cramped in your current rental, and looking for a 12 month lease where you can spread out and unwind?
This great Marina condo might be just perfect for you! Fully furnished spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, perfectly located in the Marina District. The main living room area has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, dining table and chairs for four, and a modern kitchen. The main living area room is set comfortably with a large sofa, flatscreen tv, gas fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass windows. This room opens onto a private deck with sliding glass doors, and lounging chairs.

The kitchen has many modern amenities, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Viking gas stove, dishwasher, and wine cooler. In the ample size 2 bedrooms you have king and queen beds, and adjacent bathrooms which offer walk-in shower and tub. Washer & dryer is en suite. The entire suite is quiet and comfortable, and in addition to your own private deck, you have a large huge shared deck with beautiful partial Bay and Golden Gate Bridge views. One car dedicated garage parking is also included, for most size cars.

The Marina District is a hub of activity in SF, and you are minutes away from Fort Mason, Marina Green, Crissy Field, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Marina Safeway is nearby for grocery shopping, and many restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness studios, boutiques, etc., line both Chestnut & Union Streets, and are a both in short walking distance. Freeway entrances are very accessible from this location, as well as many bus lines, and shared transportation routes.

Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
DRE# 02020401
(415)447-2048

(RLNE5440214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 have any available units?
1738 Lombard Street, #3 has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 have?
Some of 1738 Lombard Street, #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Lombard Street, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Lombard Street, #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Lombard Street, #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Lombard Street, #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Lombard Street, #3 offers parking.
Does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 Lombard Street, #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 have a pool?
No, 1738 Lombard Street, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 have accessible units?
No, 1738 Lombard Street, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Lombard Street, #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Lombard Street, #3 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

