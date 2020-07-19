1738 Lombard Street, #3

Amenities

NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORKING SPACE? 2 Bedroom Fully Furnished in Marina w/Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Feeling a little cramped in your current rental, and looking for a 12 month lease where you can spread out and unwind?

This great Marina condo might be just perfect for you! Fully furnished spacious two bedroom, two bathroom, perfectly located in the Marina District. The main living room area has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, dining table and chairs for four, and a modern kitchen. The main living area room is set comfortably with a large sofa, flatscreen tv, gas fireplace, and floor to ceiling glass windows. This room opens onto a private deck with sliding glass doors, and lounging chairs.



The kitchen has many modern amenities, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Viking gas stove, dishwasher, and wine cooler. In the ample size 2 bedrooms you have king and queen beds, and adjacent bathrooms which offer walk-in shower and tub. Washer & dryer is en suite. The entire suite is quiet and comfortable, and in addition to your own private deck, you have a large huge shared deck with beautiful partial Bay and Golden Gate Bridge views. One car dedicated garage parking is also included, for most size cars.



The Marina District is a hub of activity in SF, and you are minutes away from Fort Mason, Marina Green, Crissy Field, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Marina Safeway is nearby for grocery shopping, and many restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness studios, boutiques, etc., line both Chestnut & Union Streets, and are a both in short walking distance. Freeway entrances are very accessible from this location, as well as many bus lines, and shared transportation routes.



