San Francisco, CA
1723 17th Avenue
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:19 PM

1723 17th Avenue

1723 17th Avenue · (415) 917-2686
Location

1723 17th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Golden Gate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful and very large 3BR/1.5BA house conveniently located in family friendly inner Sunset District. Invitingly spacious living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. A central lightwell paired with large windows in every room in the home provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors in the common areas complement existing craftsman style designs. The kitchen comes with a double oven, gas range, dishwasher and ample cabinet space. An eat in breakfast nook and central patio complements the kitchen with an ideal location to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat.

Upstairs towards the rear of the property are two side by side bedrooms fully carpeted with ocean views. Both bedrooms share a split bathroom which provides additional convenience when one part is in use. Heading downstairs is a bedroom suite with half bathroom representing the third bedroom. The lower level also offers direct access to the backyard, laundry area and two car garage with plenty of space for general all purpose storage.
Conveniently located in the upper heights of inner Sunset district with fantastic ocean views. Walk a few blocks and discover many amenities (restaurants, banks, grocery stores, coffee shops) along the Noriega merchant district within a few blocks walking distance. Quick access to the peninsula or Marin County is available via 19th Avenue and Park Presidio corridor. Escape to the beautiful 360 degree views of the San Francisco Bay Area from Grandview Park just around the corner and up the famous Moraga stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 17th Avenue have any available units?
1723 17th Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 17th Avenue have?
Some of 1723 17th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1723 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1723 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1723 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1723 17th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1723 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1723 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1723 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1723 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 17th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

