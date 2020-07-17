1723 17th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful and very large 3BR/1.5BA house conveniently located in family friendly inner Sunset District. Invitingly spacious living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. A central lightwell paired with large windows in every room in the home provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors in the common areas complement existing craftsman style designs. The kitchen comes with a double oven, gas range, dishwasher and ample cabinet space. An eat in breakfast nook and central patio complements the kitchen with an ideal location to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat.



Upstairs towards the rear of the property are two side by side bedrooms fully carpeted with ocean views. Both bedrooms share a split bathroom which provides additional convenience when one part is in use. Heading downstairs is a bedroom suite with half bathroom representing the third bedroom. The lower level also offers direct access to the backyard, laundry area and two car garage with plenty of space for general all purpose storage.

Conveniently located in the upper heights of inner Sunset district with fantastic ocean views. Walk a few blocks and discover many amenities (restaurants, banks, grocery stores, coffee shops) along the Noriega merchant district within a few blocks walking distance. Quick access to the peninsula or Marin County is available via 19th Avenue and Park Presidio corridor. Escape to the beautiful 360 degree views of the San Francisco Bay Area from Grandview Park just around the corner and up the famous Moraga stairs.