All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B

1674 Kirkwood Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Bayview
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1674 Kirkwood Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124
Bayview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,995

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-669-5527 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely and unfurnished, 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom duplex home property rental on the Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s conveniently located at the heart of Downtown San Francisco with its many establishments and it’s also close to BART.

Comfortable, spacious, and airy interior with laminated flooring throughout. The one-wall type kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and oven/range. Central heating is installed for climate control. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, pedestal sink, enclosed showers, and shower/tub combo furnished its nifty bathrooms.

It’s a pet-friendly home so pets are allowed, preferably dogs under 25 lbs., with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Enjoy lounging on the shared yard. Tenants must maintain the yard. It comes with 1-car attached garage. There are a hookup washer and dryer in the garage. The tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), trash, sewage, cable, and internet. Water will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4bkoZ8HfUXD

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 91
Bike Score: 87

Bus lines:
91 3RD-19TH AVE OWL - 0.1 mile
54 FELTON - 0.1 mile
TBUS THIRD BUS - 0.1 mile
44 O'SHAUGHNESSY - 0.1 mile
24 DIVISADERO - 0.2 mile
19 POLK - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 1.3 miles
Limited Limite

(RLNE5870439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B have any available units?
1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B have?
Some of 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B offers parking.
Does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Soma Residences
1045 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
78 BUCHANAN
78 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109
990 Fulton St
990 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94117
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity