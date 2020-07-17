1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Lovely and unfurnished, 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom duplex home property rental on the Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable rated Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco. It’s conveniently located at the heart of Downtown San Francisco with its many establishments and it’s also close to BART.



Comfortable, spacious, and airy interior with laminated flooring throughout. The one-wall type kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, and oven/range. Central heating is installed for climate control. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, pedestal sink, enclosed showers, and shower/tub combo furnished its nifty bathrooms.



It’s a pet-friendly home so pets are allowed, preferably dogs under 25 lbs., with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Enjoy lounging on the shared yard. Tenants must maintain the yard. It comes with 1-car attached garage. There are a hookup washer and dryer in the garage. The tenant pays for electricity/gas (PG&E), trash, sewage, cable, and internet. Water will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4bkoZ8HfUXD



Walk Score: 91

Bike Score: 87



Bus lines:

91 3RD-19TH AVE OWL - 0.1 mile

54 FELTON - 0.1 mile

TBUS THIRD BUS - 0.1 mile

44 O'SHAUGHNESSY - 0.1 mile

24 DIVISADERO - 0.2 mile

19 POLK - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 1.3 miles

