842 Apartments for rent in Bayview, San Francisco, CA
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,415
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1417 Palou Ave
1417 Palou Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1417 Palou NOW AVAILABLE beautiful, NEWLY RESTORED Bayview Heights, immaculate DETACHED duplex home with a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 2 bedroom (5 rooms).
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
620 Mendell St
620 Mendell Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Cozy 2 Bedrooms Near Downtown SF - Property Id: 130264 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom downstairs in-law unit in this beautiful single family residence in San Francisco. Fully remodeled, everything brand new. Nice wood deck in the back yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1674 Kirkwood Ave Unit B
1674 Kirkwood Avenue, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,995
1900 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Bayview
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,000
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,107
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,951
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,851
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
74 Units Available
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,595
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1062 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in a community with a dog run and a pet spa. Open-concept kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Interstate 280 and multiple public transit routes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
The Landing
1395 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,195
1287 sqft
At The Landing, we know luxury is more than the sum of its parts – it’s about a seamless daily experience that finds you where you are and offers a multitude of possibilities right at your fingertips. A rooftop terrace for sunrise yoga.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Friedell Street
217 Friedell Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1167 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tri-level Modern Townhome w/Garage & Backyard - Property Id: 324311 Attractive townhome located in the sunniest area of San Francisco at the Shipyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
701 Pennsylvania Ave 103
701 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Pennsylvania Ave loft - Property Id: 249143 • Newly renovated 3-story loft (1,100+ sq.ft.) with 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths located few steps from 22nd street Caltrain station, café & walking distance to the vibrant Dogpatch scene.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2038 Carroll Ave
2038 Carroll Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished, Modern 2BR/2BA Big Yard Laundry Pets OK - Property Id: 252446 100% Furnished, Modern, completely remodeled Garden Apartment • Very safe, sunny neighborhood • 10-minute walk to restaurants, groceries and T train line • 2 bedrooms and 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Sierra St. #101
75 Sierra Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1150 sqft
Potrero/DogPatch: Perfectly Located Condo w/ Parking near Shopping & Restaurants **Flexible Lease Terms** - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1421 Silver Avenue
1421 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Top Level 3BD + Large Living Room in Portola - FEATURES: This top level approximately 1,200 square foot, three bedroom one bath apartment comes with a large living room, modern open kitchen with tile floors, includes a new dishwasher, stove,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Bishop Street
66 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,299
480 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
259 Topeka Avenue
259 Topeka Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1425 sqft
Large & Spacious Single Family Home in Silver Terrace - This beautiful, single-family home is ideally located in the Silver Terrace neighborhood of San Francisco, in close proximity to highways 101 & 280 and public transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
340 Bradford St
340 Bradford Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1350 sqft
Bernal Heights: 3 Bed 2.5 Ba Single Family Home w/ Views, 2-Car Garage, Deck & Garden - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
550 Innes Avenue Unit 204
550 Innes Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1475 Hawes St Unit A
1475 Hawes Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1800 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1578 Indiana St. #2
1578 Indiana Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1350 sqft
Dogpatch/Potrero: Bi-Level Live/Work Loft w/ Parking & Shared Roof Deck - **To schedule an in-person showing and to review our showing protocol, please go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Bishop Street
15 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
2200 sqft
15 Bishop Street Available 08/01/20 TOTAL REMODEL 4BR/3BA/2GR 2200 sq/ft Home Panoramic East/Southern Views AVAIL NOW - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING** State of the art TOTAL REMODEL UNFURNISHED 4BR/3BA 2200 sq/ft home in Portola
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
519 Prentiss St, San Francisco, CA 94110
519 Prentiss Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef251e2f4b37c7afd164bba Utilities included with a cap amount (RLNE5885640)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134
798 Goettingen Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Coleman Street
116 Coleman Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1302 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.
Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
1952 Quesada Avenue
1952 Quesada Avenue, San Francisco, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1952 Quesada Avenue in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
