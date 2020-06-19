All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 160 Chattanooga Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
160 Chattanooga Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

160 Chattanooga Street

160 Chattanooga Street · (415) 664-0608 ext. 16
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dolores Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 Chattanooga Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 162 1/2 Chattanooga Street · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A MUST SEE! Charming 1 BR/1 BA, Beautifully Maintained, Hardwood Floors, Shared Backyard Space, Awesome Noe Valley location! - LOCATION: 162 1/2 Chattanooga Street

PROPERTY DETAILS:
* Located on a quiet tree-lined street - A MUST SEE!
* Charming 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in three unit building
* Beautifully maintained unit and building
* Hardwood flooring throughout
* Stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator
* Lovely shared backyard area
* Walker's Paradise! Walking score of 97 -- walking distance to 24th Street, restaurants, cafes, shopping - daily errands do not require a car
* Excellent Transit! Transit score of 76 -- walking distance to public transportation - N Judah, 24th Street BART, car/ride sharing, Tech Buses
* Laundromats nearby on Dolores Street and 24th Street
* Street parking

LEASE TERMS:
* One (1) year lease
* Monthly Rent: $3,400.00
* Security Deposit: $4,875.00
* Utilities: Tenant pays PG&E / Landlord pays water and garbage
* No pets
* Non-smoking building

______________________________________

* To schedule a viewing send an email to raskinrealestate@gmail.com

* When submitting an application, please provide:
1. two most recent pay stubs
2. credit score/report
3. valid photo ID

Allie Duro
Raskin Real Estate
1300 25th Avenue, Suite 300
San Francisco, CA 94122
O: (415) 664-0608 / F: (415) 664-2109
raskinrealestate@gmail.com
www.raskinre.com
DRE License #02046751

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Chattanooga Street have any available units?
160 Chattanooga Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Chattanooga Street have?
Some of 160 Chattanooga Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Chattanooga Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Chattanooga Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Chattanooga Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 Chattanooga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 160 Chattanooga Street offer parking?
No, 160 Chattanooga Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 Chattanooga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Chattanooga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Chattanooga Street have a pool?
No, 160 Chattanooga Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 Chattanooga Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Chattanooga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Chattanooga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Chattanooga Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 Chattanooga Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2275 BROADWAY Street
2275 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94115
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
720 BAKER
720 Baker St
San Francisco, CA 94115
388 Beale
388 Beale Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity