160 Chattanooga Street

Amenities
A MUST SEE! Charming 1 BR/1 BA, Beautifully Maintained, Hardwood Floors, Shared Backyard Space, Awesome Noe Valley location! - LOCATION: 162 1/2 Chattanooga Street
PROPERTY DETAILS:
* Located on a quiet tree-lined street - A MUST SEE!
* Charming 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in three unit building
* Beautifully maintained unit and building
* Hardwood flooring throughout
* Stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator
* Lovely shared backyard area
* Walker's Paradise! Walking score of 97 -- walking distance to 24th Street, restaurants, cafes, shopping - daily errands do not require a car
* Excellent Transit! Transit score of 76 -- walking distance to public transportation - N Judah, 24th Street BART, car/ride sharing, Tech Buses
* Laundromats nearby on Dolores Street and 24th Street
* Street parking
LEASE TERMS:
* One (1) year lease
* Monthly Rent: $3,400.00
* Security Deposit: $4,875.00
* Utilities: Tenant pays PG&E / Landlord pays water and garbage
* No pets
* Non-smoking building
______________________________________
* To schedule a viewing send an email to raskinrealestate@gmail.com
* When submitting an application, please provide:
1. two most recent pay stubs
2. credit score/report
3. valid photo ID
Allie Duro
Raskin Real Estate
1300 25th Avenue, Suite 300
San Francisco, CA 94122
O: (415) 664-0608 / F: (415) 664-2109
raskinrealestate@gmail.com
www.raskinre.com
DRE License #02046751
