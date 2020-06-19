160 Chattanooga Street

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Charming 1 BR/1 BA, Beautifully Maintained, Hardwood Floors, Shared Backyard Space, Awesome Noe Valley location! - LOCATION: 162 1/2 Chattanooga Street



PROPERTY DETAILS:

* Located on a quiet tree-lined street - A MUST SEE!

* Charming 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in three unit building

* Beautifully maintained unit and building

* Hardwood flooring throughout

* Stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator

* Lovely shared backyard area

* Walker's Paradise! Walking score of 97 -- walking distance to 24th Street, restaurants, cafes, shopping - daily errands do not require a car

* Excellent Transit! Transit score of 76 -- walking distance to public transportation - N Judah, 24th Street BART, car/ride sharing, Tech Buses

* Laundromats nearby on Dolores Street and 24th Street

* Street parking



LEASE TERMS:

* One (1) year lease

* Monthly Rent: $3,400.00

* Security Deposit: $4,875.00

* Utilities: Tenant pays PG&E / Landlord pays water and garbage

* No pets

* Non-smoking building



______________________________________



* To schedule a viewing send an email to raskinrealestate@gmail.com



* When submitting an application, please provide:

1. two most recent pay stubs

2. credit score/report

3. valid photo ID



Allie Duro

Raskin Real Estate

1300 25th Avenue, Suite 300

San Francisco, CA 94122

O: (415) 664-0608 / F: (415) 664-2109

raskinrealestate@gmail.com

www.raskinre.com

DRE License #02046751



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755824)