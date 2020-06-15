All apartments in San Francisco
1475 Hawes St Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1475 Hawes St Unit A

1475 Hawes Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1475 Hawes Street, San Francisco, CA 94124
Hunters Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

HURRY! HURRY!

Located at the friendly beautiful Bayview.
Hunters point neighborhood in vibrant San Francisco, this appealing unfurnished, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental also comes with on-street parking.

The spacious and bright units feature includes polished hardwood flooring and large windows. Its gorgeous kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage options; dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and microwave. Built-in closets complete its comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. It has installed central electric heating. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets (under 25 lbs. preferably cats) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, Fiber internet, cable, cleaning, electricity, and gas. No smoking, sorry.

Come see it today and lease this now!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Adam Rogers Park, Adam Rodgers Park, and Milton Myer Recreation Center.

Bus lines:
54 FELTON - 0.1 mile
23 MONTEREY - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
KT INGLESIDE THIRD ST - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5603010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Hawes St Unit A have any available units?
1475 Hawes St Unit A has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Hawes St Unit A have?
Some of 1475 Hawes St Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Hawes St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Hawes St Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Hawes St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Hawes St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Hawes St Unit A offer parking?
No, 1475 Hawes St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Hawes St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Hawes St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Hawes St Unit A have a pool?
No, 1475 Hawes St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Hawes St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1475 Hawes St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Hawes St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Hawes St Unit A has units with dishwashers.
