1475 Hawes St Unit A

Located at the friendly beautiful Bayview.

Hunters point neighborhood in vibrant San Francisco, this appealing unfurnished, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms apartment home property rental also comes with on-street parking.



The spacious and bright units feature includes polished hardwood flooring and large windows. Its gorgeous kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinets, and drawers with plenty of storage options; dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and microwave. Built-in closets complete its comfy bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. It has installed central electric heating. Its a pet-friendly home but only small pets (under 25 lbs. preferably cats) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, Fiber internet, cable, cleaning, electricity, and gas. No smoking, sorry.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Adam Rogers Park, Adam Rodgers Park, and Milton Myer Recreation Center.



Bus lines:

54 FELTON - 0.1 mile

23 MONTEREY - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

KT INGLESIDE THIRD ST - 0.6 mile



