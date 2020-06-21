All apartments in San Francisco
1299 Bush Street #802

1299 Bush Street · (415) 237-6240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1299 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1299 Bush Street #802 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
coffee bar
clubhouse
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
- Unit Comes Unfurnished

?1299 Bush Street is located near the exciting stretch of Polk Street where there are a ton of great restaurants, bars and entertainment.

The beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse suite in desirable Nob Hill neighborhood is sure to WOW you. This stunning corner unit apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and three outdoor spaces. A recently constructed and modern kitchen will impress all your guests with newer cabinets, stone countertops, modern appliances and a gas stove top. The apartment comes with two-car parking via list system and in-unit laundry. Common area rooftop is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining guests.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Nob Hill
Nob Hill is one of San Francisco's signature neighborhoods. The hill is dotted with vintage barber shops, old corner coffee shops and cocktail lounges from bygone decades. In addition to its swanky character, the area is influenced by the diverse personalities of the downtown neighborhoods that surround it, making it an intriguing place to visit.

-5 minute walk to Trader Joe's
-5 minute walk to Geary St and Van Ness Corporate Shuttle Stop
-10 minute walk to Civic Center BART, Union Square and Financial District
-5 minute walk to all that Polk St nightlife, shops and cafes

DETAILS:
Bed: 3
Bath: 2
12 Months Lease Term
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
NO PETS
Laundry in Unit
Two-Car Parking Included via Lift System

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Credit Score of 650+
Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent
Positive references

CONTACT:
Sarah Kalkbrenner
Leasing Agent
415.494.7057
BRE 02070518

Structure Properties
100 Green Street
San Francisco, Ca 94111
www.structureproperties.com

(RLNE5827137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Bush Street #802 have any available units?
1299 Bush Street #802 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1299 Bush Street #802 have?
Some of 1299 Bush Street #802's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Bush Street #802 currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Bush Street #802 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Bush Street #802 pet-friendly?
No, 1299 Bush Street #802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1299 Bush Street #802 offer parking?
Yes, 1299 Bush Street #802 does offer parking.
Does 1299 Bush Street #802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1299 Bush Street #802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Bush Street #802 have a pool?
No, 1299 Bush Street #802 does not have a pool.
Does 1299 Bush Street #802 have accessible units?
No, 1299 Bush Street #802 does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Bush Street #802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1299 Bush Street #802 does not have units with dishwashers.
