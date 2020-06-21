1299 Bush Street #802

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking bbq/grill

- Unit Comes Unfurnished



?1299 Bush Street is located near the exciting stretch of Polk Street where there are a ton of great restaurants, bars and entertainment.



The beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse suite in desirable Nob Hill neighborhood is sure to WOW you. This stunning corner unit apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and three outdoor spaces. A recently constructed and modern kitchen will impress all your guests with newer cabinets, stone countertops, modern appliances and a gas stove top. The apartment comes with two-car parking via list system and in-unit laundry. Common area rooftop is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining guests.



THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Nob Hill

Nob Hill is one of San Francisco's signature neighborhoods. The hill is dotted with vintage barber shops, old corner coffee shops and cocktail lounges from bygone decades. In addition to its swanky character, the area is influenced by the diverse personalities of the downtown neighborhoods that surround it, making it an intriguing place to visit.



-5 minute walk to Trader Joe's

-5 minute walk to Geary St and Van Ness Corporate Shuttle Stop

-10 minute walk to Civic Center BART, Union Square and Financial District

-5 minute walk to all that Polk St nightlife, shops and cafes



DETAILS:

Bed: 3

Bath: 2

12 Months Lease Term

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED

NO PETS

Laundry in Unit

Two-Car Parking Included via Lift System



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Credit Score of 650+

Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent

Positive references



CONTACT:

Sarah Kalkbrenner

Leasing Agent

415.494.7057

BRE 02070518



Structure Properties

100 Green Street

San Francisco, Ca 94111

www.structureproperties.com



