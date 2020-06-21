1299 Bush Street #802

Amenities
- Unit Comes Unfurnished
?1299 Bush Street is located near the exciting stretch of Polk Street where there are a ton of great restaurants, bars and entertainment.
The beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse suite in desirable Nob Hill neighborhood is sure to WOW you. This stunning corner unit apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, tall ceilings, and three outdoor spaces. A recently constructed and modern kitchen will impress all your guests with newer cabinets, stone countertops, modern appliances and a gas stove top. The apartment comes with two-car parking via list system and in-unit laundry. Common area rooftop is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining guests.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Nob Hill
Nob Hill is one of San Francisco's signature neighborhoods. The hill is dotted with vintage barber shops, old corner coffee shops and cocktail lounges from bygone decades. In addition to its swanky character, the area is influenced by the diverse personalities of the downtown neighborhoods that surround it, making it an intriguing place to visit.
-5 minute walk to Trader Joe's
-5 minute walk to Geary St and Van Ness Corporate Shuttle Stop
-10 minute walk to Civic Center BART, Union Square and Financial District
-5 minute walk to all that Polk St nightlife, shops and cafes
DETAILS:
Bed: 3
Bath: 2
12 Months Lease Term
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED
NO PETS
Laundry in Unit
Two-Car Parking Included via Lift System
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Credit Score of 650+
Monthly income of 2.5x the amount of rent
Positive references
CONTACT:
Sarah Kalkbrenner
Leasing Agent
415.494.7057
BRE 02070518
Structure Properties
100 Green Street
San Francisco, Ca 94111
www.structureproperties.com
(RLNE5827137)