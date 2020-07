Amenities

Nob Hill has been one of San Francisco s most desired and luxurious neighborhoods since it's inception in the 1850s. Here is a great opportunity to live in one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods! This spacious one bedroom has it's own small private garden and is located just steps Grace Cathedral. The historic building in which it resides has been impeccably maintained with period details and modern updates. Contact ReLISTO today to schedule a tour! Key Features: - One Bedroom - One Bathroom - Updated Kitchen - - Carrera marble kitchen floors - - Dishwasher - - Stainless appliances - - Gas range - Private Garden - Laundry In Building (no coin) - Period Details - Inverted Ceiling - No Pets Location: -Top of Nob Hill -1/2 Block from Huntington Park -1/2 Block from Grace Cathedral -1 Block from California Street Street Car Key Terms: Water and Garbage Included, Storage: Shared Storage Available, Non Smoking Unit, Pets: No Pets Parking: Leased parking available http://sfmasonic.parkingguide.com/parking-rates/. Sqft Estimated



Terms: One year lease