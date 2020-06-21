Amenities

11 Broderick St - #5 Available 07/01/20 SHOWING: SUN (6/21) 1:30-2 PM Lovely 1BR/1BA w/ Shared Deck and Laundry near Buena Vista Park (11 Broderick Street #5) - Ground Floor 1BR/1BA

* $2,595/month annual lease

* Shared deck

* Shared laundry

* Sorry no pets!

* Available: 7/1/2020



SHOWING: Sunday, (6/21) from 1:30 - 2 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.

*** We require all interested parties to wear Masks and Gloves to enter the unit ***



ADDRESS: 11 Broderick Street #5



1BR/1BA in Buena Vista/Ashbury Heights has two private entrances, shared laundry and yard. Main door is on the breezeway, second door opens onto the back of the building, which has a shared deck and coin washer and dryer. Bedroom is separated from living room by French doors. Living room and bedroom have modest closets. Kitchen connects living room to the back of the building. includes gas stove and dishwasher. Bath has shower-over-tub. Building is well maintained. Walkscore is 90. Great public transportation options: bus lines 6, 24 and 71 are a block away. Buena Vista park is less than a block away; shopping and dining district around Divisadero and Haight offers a nice selection of options, and the Haight proper is within walking distance. Street parking only.



Sorry, no pets.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

BRE #01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba.com



(RLNE2542644)