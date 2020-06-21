All apartments in San Francisco
11 Broderick St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

11 Broderick St

11 Broderick Street · (415) 929-0717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 Broderick St - #5 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
11 Broderick St - #5 Available 07/01/20 SHOWING: SUN (6/21) 1:30-2 PM Lovely 1BR/1BA w/ Shared Deck and Laundry near Buena Vista Park (11 Broderick Street #5) - Ground Floor 1BR/1BA
* $2,595/month annual lease
* Shared deck
* Shared laundry
* Sorry no pets!
* Available: 7/1/2020

SHOWING: Sunday, (6/21) from 1:30 - 2 PM. We will maintain a safe social distance.
*** We require all interested parties to wear Masks and Gloves to enter the unit ***

ADDRESS: 11 Broderick Street #5

1BR/1BA in Buena Vista/Ashbury Heights has two private entrances, shared laundry and yard. Main door is on the breezeway, second door opens onto the back of the building, which has a shared deck and coin washer and dryer. Bedroom is separated from living room by French doors. Living room and bedroom have modest closets. Kitchen connects living room to the back of the building. includes gas stove and dishwasher. Bath has shower-over-tub. Building is well maintained. Walkscore is 90. Great public transportation options: bus lines 6, 24 and 71 are a block away. Buena Vista park is less than a block away; shopping and dining district around Divisadero and Haight offers a nice selection of options, and the Haight proper is within walking distance. Street parking only.

Sorry, no pets.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE #01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2542644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Broderick St have any available units?
11 Broderick St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Broderick St have?
Some of 11 Broderick St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Broderick St currently offering any rent specials?
11 Broderick St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Broderick St pet-friendly?
No, 11 Broderick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 11 Broderick St offer parking?
No, 11 Broderick St does not offer parking.
Does 11 Broderick St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Broderick St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Broderick St have a pool?
No, 11 Broderick St does not have a pool.
Does 11 Broderick St have accessible units?
No, 11 Broderick St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Broderick St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Broderick St has units with dishwashers.
