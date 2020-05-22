1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access tennis court yoga

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25766f4b37c7afd164bd0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES:

Features: Wood floors, Central heating, Internet Wi-Fi, No smoking property, TV, Cable, Terrace, Pets allowed with restrictions, please ask



Kitchen: Refrigerator, Freezer, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Toaster, Pots and Pans, Kettle, Dishwasher, Dishes, Kitchen supplies and Utensils



Beds: Queen bed, Bed Linen provided



More Features: Iron, Towels, Fireplace, Courtesy toilet paper, Courtesy paper towel, Courtesy shampoo and soap, Washer, Dryer



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

This historic Victorian sits on a hillside overlooking the City and Marin Headlands to the north from a large private deck. It also has views of a neighbor flower garden from the kitchen and dining area. It has a fireplace with a gas insert and hardwood floors. The kitchen is large and includes a dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. Bedroom has full size bed and private bath. Bathroom has old style combination tub shower. Note on the pictures that the bedroom has no door.



Property is very close to USF and UC Medical Center.



Street parking is easy nearby the property. It is very convenient also in terms of access to freeway and public transportation. Within a short drive you can enjoy sailing, golfing and surfing.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: HAIGHT ASHBURY. This property is located in Haight Ashbury, exactly in between Upper Haight and Lower Haight. Any day of the week, the Upper Haight is filled with a potent mix of locals and tourists. Many shops are geared towards luring visitors with some kind of reflection of the neighborhood's storied past. The carnival-like energy and strong vintage atmosphere comes through everywhere, from the clothing shops to the ornate Victorian architecture.



Less touristy and more low-key than the Upper Haight, this is an eclectic alternative to the Mission, very similar in style. The diverse restaurants, shops and salons cater to res



(RLNE5885701)