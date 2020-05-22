All apartments in San Francisco
1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117

1025 Haight Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25766f4b37c7afd164bd0 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION & AMENITIES:
Features: Wood floors, Central heating, Internet Wi-Fi, No smoking property, TV, Cable, Terrace, Pets allowed with restrictions, please ask

Kitchen: Refrigerator, Freezer, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Toaster, Pots and Pans, Kettle, Dishwasher, Dishes, Kitchen supplies and Utensils

Beds: Queen bed, Bed Linen provided

More Features: Iron, Towels, Fireplace, Courtesy toilet paper, Courtesy paper towel, Courtesy shampoo and soap, Washer, Dryer

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
This historic Victorian sits on a hillside overlooking the City and Marin Headlands to the north from a large private deck. It also has views of a neighbor flower garden from the kitchen and dining area. It has a fireplace with a gas insert and hardwood floors. The kitchen is large and includes a dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. Bedroom has full size bed and private bath. Bathroom has old style combination tub shower. Note on the pictures that the bedroom has no door.

Property is very close to USF and UC Medical Center.

Street parking is easy nearby the property. It is very convenient also in terms of access to freeway and public transportation. Within a short drive you can enjoy sailing, golfing and surfing.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION
Neighborhood: HAIGHT ASHBURY. This property is located in Haight Ashbury, exactly in between Upper Haight and Lower Haight. Any day of the week, the Upper Haight is filled with a potent mix of locals and tourists. Many shops are geared towards luring visitors with some kind of reflection of the neighborhood's storied past. The carnival-like energy and strong vintage atmosphere comes through everywhere, from the clothing shops to the ornate Victorian architecture.

Less touristy and more low-key than the Upper Haight, this is an eclectic alternative to the Mission, very similar in style. The diverse restaurants, shops and salons cater to res

(RLNE5885701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have any available units?
1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have?
Some of 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 offers parking.
Does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have a pool?
No, 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have accessible units?
No, 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

