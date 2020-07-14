3035 BAKER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell’s – you can jog it all off on the Marina Green.The Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio are your neighbors when you take up residence in this beautiful Marina apartment building. Home turf perks include an outdoor BBQ and picnic area. The interiors are freshly renovated with top-range appliances, hardwood floors and designer details.Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application i