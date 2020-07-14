All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 3035 BAKER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3035 BAKER
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:09 AM

3035 BAKER

3035 Baker St · (415) 854-2823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3035 Baker St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Cow Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3035 BAKER.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz. Kick off your weekend with boozy brunch at Blackwood, order up mason-jar daiquiris at the Tipsy Pig, or bite into a towering burger at Causewell’s – you can jog it all off on the Marina Green.The Palace of Fine Arts and the Presidio are your neighbors when you take up residence in this beautiful Marina apartment building. Home turf perks include an outdoor BBQ and picnic area. The interiors are freshly renovated with top-range appliances, hardwood floors and designer details.Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From restored historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application i

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 BAKER have any available units?
3035 BAKER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 BAKER have?
Some of 3035 BAKER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 BAKER currently offering any rent specials?
3035 BAKER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 BAKER pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 BAKER is pet friendly.
Does 3035 BAKER offer parking?
Yes, 3035 BAKER offers parking.
Does 3035 BAKER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3035 BAKER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 BAKER have a pool?
No, 3035 BAKER does not have a pool.
Does 3035 BAKER have accessible units?
No, 3035 BAKER does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 BAKER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 BAKER has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 3035 BAKER?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1720 Leavenworth Street
1720 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3410 22nd Street
3410 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity