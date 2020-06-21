101 Mateo St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Spacious House with garden In Glen Park - Property Id: 290698



3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with yard, adorable Separate studio / office, and garage* Recently updated kitchen and bathroom* Huge living room with wood-burning stove* Formal dining room with built-in hutch* Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances* 2 main bedrooms on upper level with some views, good size, and lots of closet space* Small third bedroom on ground level* Full bath with custom-tiled shower over tub* Cottage Studio perfect for home office or craft work space opens onto backyard* Garage parking for one car plus storage* Laundry and storage in basement* Beautiful yard with deck; landscaping maintenance included* Pets negotiable

