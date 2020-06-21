All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 101 Mateo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
101 Mateo St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

101 Mateo St

101 Mateo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Mateo Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Spacious House with garden In Glen Park - Property Id: 290698

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with yard, adorable Separate studio / office, and garage* Recently updated kitchen and bathroom* Huge living room with wood-burning stove* Formal dining room with built-in hutch* Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances* 2 main bedrooms on upper level with some views, good size, and lots of closet space* Small third bedroom on ground level* Full bath with custom-tiled shower over tub* Cottage Studio perfect for home office or craft work space opens onto backyard* Garage parking for one car plus storage* Laundry and storage in basement* Beautiful yard with deck; landscaping maintenance included* Pets negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290698
Property Id 290698

(RLNE5821482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Mateo St have any available units?
101 Mateo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Mateo St have?
Some of 101 Mateo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Mateo St currently offering any rent specials?
101 Mateo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Mateo St pet-friendly?
No, 101 Mateo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 101 Mateo St offer parking?
Yes, 101 Mateo St does offer parking.
Does 101 Mateo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Mateo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Mateo St have a pool?
No, 101 Mateo St does not have a pool.
Does 101 Mateo St have accessible units?
No, 101 Mateo St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Mateo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Mateo St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sonoma Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
2911 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
324 Larkin
324 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco