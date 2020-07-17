10 Miller Place  #502

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator parking bbq/grill garage lobby

Epic REA / Azari PM - Stylish 1 BR/1 BA Nob Hill Condo w/View, Patio, Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________

* For rent www.EpicREA.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

____________________________________________________________________________________



******AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020******



Live on Nob Hill within close proximity to Huntington Park, Financial District, Chinatown, Union Square, North Beach. Enjoy a great condo to make your home, including a 400 square foot patio to take in the view of Coit Tower.



This immaculate condo boasts:

- Entry foyer with closet

- Step up to open plan living/dining room with access to private patio

- Bedroom has open entry from living area, access to private patio, and a space that lends itself well for a desk or other furniture piece

- Bathroom has stall shower and may be accessed from the bedroom or entry foyer

- Kitchen with stove, separate refrigerator, separate freezer, dishwasher, disposal

- In-unit washer/dryer (common laundry also available in building)

- Hardwood floors

- 1 car parking in garage (drive in/drive out car elevator lift access)

- Some storage in front of parking space

- BBQ will be left for your use and added enjoyment of the 400 sq. ft. patio



Building has a lovely entry lobby with reception desk and doorman



Pets allowed (subject to rules of the HOA and owner approval)

No smoking

Minimum initial lease to be 1 year (per requirements of the HOA)



- Rent: $3,750

- Security Deposit: $3,750

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: water and garbage



There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



For further information contact:



Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros

Realtor, Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

(415)710-4284

genie @ epicrea dot com



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com



______________________________________________________________________________________



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!



(RLNE5894250)