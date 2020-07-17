All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 10 Miller Place  #502.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
10 Miller Place  #502
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10 Miller Place  #502

10 Miller Place · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10 Miller Place, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 Miller Place  #502 · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Epic REA / Azari PM - Stylish 1 BR/1 BA Nob Hill Condo w/View, Patio, Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.EpicREA.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

******AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020******

Live on Nob Hill within close proximity to Huntington Park, Financial District, Chinatown, Union Square, North Beach. Enjoy a great condo to make your home, including a 400 square foot patio to take in the view of Coit Tower.

This immaculate condo boasts:
- Entry foyer with closet
- Step up to open plan living/dining room with access to private patio
- Bedroom has open entry from living area, access to private patio, and a space that lends itself well for a desk or other furniture piece
- Bathroom has stall shower and may be accessed from the bedroom or entry foyer
- Kitchen with stove, separate refrigerator, separate freezer, dishwasher, disposal
- In-unit washer/dryer (common laundry also available in building)
- Hardwood floors
- 1 car parking in garage (drive in/drive out car elevator lift access)
- Some storage in front of parking space
- BBQ will be left for your use and added enjoyment of the 400 sq. ft. patio

Building has a lovely entry lobby with reception desk and doorman

Pets allowed (subject to rules of the HOA and owner approval)
No smoking
Minimum initial lease to be 1 year (per requirements of the HOA)

- Rent: $3,750
- Security Deposit: $3,750
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: water and garbage

There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

For further information contact:

Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros
Realtor, Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
genie @ epicrea dot com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

(RLNE5894250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Miller Place  #502 have any available units?
10 Miller Place  #502 has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Miller Place  #502 have?
Some of 10 Miller Place  #502's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Miller Place  #502 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Miller Place  #502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Miller Place  #502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Miller Place  #502 is pet friendly.
Does 10 Miller Place  #502 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Miller Place  #502 offers parking.
Does 10 Miller Place  #502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Miller Place  #502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Miller Place  #502 have a pool?
No, 10 Miller Place  #502 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Miller Place  #502 have accessible units?
No, 10 Miller Place  #502 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Miller Place  #502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Miller Place  #502 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 10 Miller Place  #502?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Edgewater
355 Berry Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
655 STOCKTON Street
655 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place
San Francisco, CA 94133
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity