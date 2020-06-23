Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
6358 Akins
6358 Akins Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6358 Akins Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6358 Akins have any available units?
6358 Akins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 6358 Akins currently offering any rent specials?
6358 Akins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6358 Akins pet-friendly?
No, 6358 Akins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 6358 Akins offer parking?
Yes, 6358 Akins offers parking.
Does 6358 Akins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6358 Akins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6358 Akins have a pool?
No, 6358 Akins does not have a pool.
Does 6358 Akins have accessible units?
No, 6358 Akins does not have accessible units.
Does 6358 Akins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6358 Akins has units with dishwashers.
Does 6358 Akins have units with air conditioning?
No, 6358 Akins does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
