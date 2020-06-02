Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
493 Briarwood
493 Briarwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
493 Briarwood Road, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 493 Briarwood have any available units?
493 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 493 Briarwood have?
Some of 493 Briarwood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 493 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
493 Briarwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 493 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 493 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 493 Briarwood does offer parking.
Does 493 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 493 Briarwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Briarwood have a pool?
No, 493 Briarwood does not have a pool.
Does 493 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 493 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
