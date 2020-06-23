All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4315 Loma Riviera Court

4315 Loma Riviera Court · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Loma Riviera Court, San Diego, CA 92110
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished Single Level In Spanish Style Complex! - Beautiful Spanish-style upgraded single-story end unit townhouse feels like a private home. Perfect for use as a long term corporate rental. Minutes to the airport, beaches, downtown and San Diego's premier attractions. Just bring your clothes! Everything you need for luxury living is included...from new linens to high end appliances. Wood beam ceilings in all rooms plus the large private patio help to create a very comfortable retreat for the most discriminating tenant. Every inch has been remodeled and decorated. The den/office turns into an instant guest room with the included comfy inflatable queen bed.
Two wall-mounted televisions are provided for your convenience.
The kitchen has been remodeled with all new appliances, cabinetry and instant hot water. All dishes and cooking items are included for the gourmet chef.
The full remodeled bathroom has abundant storage and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

Access is easy with your own covered parking space steps from your front door. There is unlimited free parking for guests on the tree-lined streets. The tropical style pool is heated 80 degrees year round. The grounds are meticulously maintained by the homeowners association.

No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.
Watch the summer fireworks from Sea World outside your front door.
You can experience all the best San Diego has to offer in this quiet and beautiful residence.

Lease and references required. Call 619-223-RENT(7368) for a look inside.

Available after March 1st
$2,395.00/Mo.
$3,000.00 Security Deposit

Small Pet on Approval & with Suitable Security Deposit

Before Applying, Please Observe the Following:

1. All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2. All applicants must have a good rental history.
3. Any & all residents living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92110, 92106, 92107

(RLNE2032290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

