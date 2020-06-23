All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9

1642 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH LARGE UPPER APARTMENT IN LITTLE ITALY WITH 2 PARKING SPOTS - $2,995.00 RENT / $2,995.00 DEPOSIT.3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN "LITTLE ITALY" WITH EXCEPTIONAL WESTERN VIEW OF LITTLE ITALY AND THE HARBOR BEYOND..GREAT VIEW OF THE NIGHT LIGHTS AND EXCEPTIONAL SUNSETS.

A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SAN DIEGO'S BEST NEIGHBORHOOD

THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH APARTMENT HAS A OPEN FLOOR PLAN, A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO SLIDING PATIO DOOR. THERE IS CUSTOM DESERT SAND TILE THROUGH THE APARTMENT. CUSTOM TILE IN KITCHEN AND BOTH FULL BATHS, CROWN MOLDING IN ALL ROOMS AND MANY WINDOWS ALLOWING GREAT SUNLIGHT. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET, ALSO HAS ACCESS TO DECK. ALL WHITE APPLIANCES (SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGEATOR, STOVE, & DISHWASHER..THERE IS A LAUNDRY ROOM IN SIDE UINIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK=UPS..

THE "LITTLE ITALY" FOOD COURT IS JUST 200 FEET FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR, WALKING DISTANCE TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, STREET FAIRS, ROMANTIC WALKS TO SAN DIEGO BAY, MARITIME MUSEUMS, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWN TOWN SAN DIEGO, MINUTES FROM FREEWAY I-5, SAN DIEGO ZOO AND BALBOA PARK.

CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Sorry NO S-8
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non Smoking Unit
Cat Deposit $300/ea
Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call Oliver 619-715-5459 for more info or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE4695786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 have any available units?
1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 have?
Some of 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 is pet friendly.
Does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 offer parking?
Yes, 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 offers parking.
Does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 have a pool?
No, 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 have accessible units?
No, 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9 has units with dishwashers.
