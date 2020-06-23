1642 COLUMBIA STREET, #9

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH LARGE UPPER APARTMENT IN LITTLE ITALY WITH 2 PARKING SPOTS - $2,995.00 RENT / $2,995.00 DEPOSIT.3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN "LITTLE ITALY" WITH EXCEPTIONAL WESTERN VIEW OF LITTLE ITALY AND THE HARBOR BEYOND..GREAT VIEW OF THE NIGHT LIGHTS AND EXCEPTIONAL SUNSETS.



A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN SAN DIEGO'S BEST NEIGHBORHOOD



THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH APARTMENT HAS A OPEN FLOOR PLAN, A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO SLIDING PATIO DOOR. THERE IS CUSTOM DESERT SAND TILE THROUGH THE APARTMENT. CUSTOM TILE IN KITCHEN AND BOTH FULL BATHS, CROWN MOLDING IN ALL ROOMS AND MANY WINDOWS ALLOWING GREAT SUNLIGHT. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET, ALSO HAS ACCESS TO DECK. ALL WHITE APPLIANCES (SIDE BY SIDE REFRIGEATOR, STOVE, & DISHWASHER..THERE IS A LAUNDRY ROOM IN SIDE UINIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK=UPS..



THE "LITTLE ITALY" FOOD COURT IS JUST 200 FEET FROM YOUR FRONT DOOR, WALKING DISTANCE TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, STREET FAIRS, ROMANTIC WALKS TO SAN DIEGO BAY, MARITIME MUSEUMS, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWN TOWN SAN DIEGO, MINUTES FROM FREEWAY I-5, SAN DIEGO ZOO AND BALBOA PARK.



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Unit

Cat Deposit $300/ea

Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

