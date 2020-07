Amenities

pet friendly parking ceiling fan e-payments online portal cc payments

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Experience the Early 20th Century Charm of University Heights! This 16-unit apartment building consists of studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The neighborhood has many excellent dining options. The weekly Farmer's Market held at the DMV is just moments away, and you'll enjoy quality foods at nearby grocery stores. The post office is just around the corner, and the property is just minutes away from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo.