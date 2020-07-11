Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in San Diego, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Diego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
University City
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
987 sqft
Shopping and dining are just minutes away thanks to the Costa Verde Center. The community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool and gym. Inside the apartments, residents have stainless steel appliances and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Serra Mesa
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,988
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
East Village
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1200 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Community features multiple swimming pools, a laundry facility, and green space. Get all your errands done and enjoy a meal at Balboa Mesa Shopping Center. By I-805.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
Current
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Grantville
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,884
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Little Italy
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Mira Mesa
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
76 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,347
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Little Italy
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,190
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Mission Valley
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd., San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1094 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, off I-805 and I-8. Units feature 1- or 2-bedroom floor plans with flexible lease options. Community includes pools, cabanas, spas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
16 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
10 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,022
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1274 sqft
Located close to I-15 and Freeway 56 with access to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Community has a basketball court, volleyball court, pool, sauna and hot tub. Recently renovated!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
Cortez
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
32 Units Available
Mission Valley East
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,649
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1183 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Mission Valley
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1145 sqft
Luxury accommodations near I-8 and I-805. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, fireplaces, master suites with walk-in closets, and modern decor. On-site amenities include yoga, sauna, pool, media room, garages and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
26 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
12 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now leasing, STUDIOS435 is an urban apartment community in the heart of East Village, the exhilarating arts district of San Diego. Just steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, STUDIOS435 offers a premier downtown location.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Luma
1440 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,343
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,791
1224 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
57 Units Available
University City
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
944 sqft
Apartments with high-end amenities such as dark cherry kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel hardware and wood plank vinyl flooring. Located just 12 miles from downtown San Diego and close to Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
4 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
City Guide for San Diego, CA

Whhhoooooooooossshhhh…. Hear that? It’s the cool, mountain breeze rushing toward the sea, ruffling the truffula—er, palm—trees here in sunny San Diego.

OK, wake up. You’re not living the dream just yet. In fact, you likely have some serious footwork to do in order to make it come true. That’s why you’re here. (Right? Right.) Let’s be honest: Craigslist doesn’t service half the info you need to make an informed decision. Well, that’s why we’ve crafted the guide you see before you. As Mr. T might say (in soulful exclamation…), “You betta brief yo self, fool!”

Having trouble with Craigslist San Diego? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in San Diego, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Diego apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

San Diego apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

