Cuyamaca College
Cuyamaca College
7 Apartments For Rent Near Cuyamaca College
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Lakeview Village
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East Unit 606
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East Unit 606
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo Pet Friendly! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo walking distance to Cuyamaca College.
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1161 sqft
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego - Rancho Villas HOA - Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse - 2 Story
12590 Old Campo Road
1 Unit Available
Jamul
12590 Old Campo Road
12590 Old Campo Rd, Jamul, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1500 sqft
Private, Secure , high end remodeled in 2009. Great opportunity for a single person. Rolling gate entry. Avocado Trees and yard has landscape service included in rental. Large Walk-in closet.
11586 Fury Ln #132
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
11586 Fury Ln #132
11586 Fury Lane, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
707 sqft
1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright.
