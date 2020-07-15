/
Palomar College
12 Apartments For Rent Near Palomar College
46 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,775
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
7 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
1 Unit Available
673 Maybritt Circle
673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1524 sqft
4 Bedroom San Marcos Home - This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave.
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1984 Fairway Cir Dr.
1984 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1150 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo with Golf Course Views! 2 Assigned Parking Spots! Water/Trash/Basic Cable Included! - $2095 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 per month $2095 Security Deposit, Pet Depost $250-500 depending on Size *New Photos Will Be Updated Soon* Address:
1 Unit Available
217 Westlake Dr
217 Westlake Drive, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
913 sqft
Newly remodeled townhome with open Kitchen, granite counter top and stainless appliances. Big size master bedroom with cozy balcony and walk in closet. Private patio outside for entertaining family and friends. Wood floor in living room.
1 Unit Available
433 Autumn Drive, Unit 24
433 Autumn Drive, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1180 sqft
Beautiful, squeaky clean and recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit with granite counters, stainless refrigerator, range, oven, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1599 Loma Alta
1599 Loma Alta Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2030 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1599 Loma Alta Available 08/01/20 1599 Loma Alta - Single-story home in culdesac location in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos - 3D Virtual Tour coming soon! Single-story home on a quiet culdesac in Santa Fe Hills in San Marcos.
1 Unit Available
566 Dundee Lane
566 Dundee Lane, San Marcos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2761 sqft
• Great family home in a gated community near CSUSM. One bedroom downstairs with a full bath and 4 bedrooms upstairs. The first floor has living room and family room, formal dining and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1860 Fairway Circle Drive
1860 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
Great 2-bedroom condo in San Marcos available immediately! Close to the golf greens & Lake San Marcos! - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Fairway Knolls community available now! * Air conditioning * Ground floor unit * Large living room with
1 Unit Available
344 Fitzpatrick Road Unit 103
344 Fitzpatrick Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1237 sqft
Pristine, Newly Built Condo in San Marcos! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Conveniences, & More! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
1 Unit Available
Lake San Marcos
1511 La Casita Dr.
1511 La Casita Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1281 sqft
1511 La Casita Dr.
1 Unit Available
809 Bel Esprit Circle
809 Bel Esprit Circle, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
809 Bel Esprit Circle Available 07/22/20 Cute studio in the hills of San Marcos - Private patio area and AMAZING views! - We are proud to present this cute studio in the hills of San Marcos! Utilities included! Just a short drive from all the
