343 Apartments for rent in Little Italy, San Diego, CA
22 Units Available
1551 Union St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,373
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1430 sqft
This property features recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. It's situated between Little Italy and Cortez Hill. There's a concierge, media room, pool and gym all on site.
13 Units Available
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
16 Units Available
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,167
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1066 sqft
Luxury units include granite counters, garbage disposal and laundry. Community features pool, yoga, clubhouse and car charging. Great location for commuters, minutes from I-5 and North Harbor Drive.
18 Units Available
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,878
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
886 sqft
Stylish apartment building in San Diego's Harborview neighborhood, within walking distance of San Diego Bay. One-bedroom units with granite counters, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. One underground parking space included in lease. 24-hour gym.
3 Units Available
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1089 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elan Luxo II in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
425 West Beech #1605
425 W Beech St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Little Italy, Wow 16th Floor Water Views, 1bd 1ba Acqua Vista - One bedroom unit in very popular Acqua Vista. New paint and flooring 640 sq ft plus a large (10 x 5) storage space. This is a corner unit with outstanding views facing North and West.
1 Unit Available
425 W Beech St
425 West Beech Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom for rent at Acqua Vista 7th Floor! - Clean one bedroom unit with new carpet and paint throughout the unit! Spacious living room and dining room area, open kitchen, walk in closet, bathroom located in the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1608 India Street Unit 501
1608 India Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Via Condos in Little Italy San Diego is a six story mid-rise complex with 48 residences that is located in the heart of Little Italy. - You must see this desirable Bella Via unit located in the best locations in Little Italy.
1 Unit Available
1970 Columbia St #207
1970 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
805 sqft
1970 Columbia St #207 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath Porta D Italia Condo in Heart of Little Italy Downtown - Lovely, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Little Italy walking distance to everything! New flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1388 Kettner Blvd
1388 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,995
1379 sqft
Breathtaking views! Available furnished or unfurnished, 2 bed/2 bath residence faces NW & W. Stylish & sophisticated interiors blend beautifully with open light-filled amenity spaces & generous outdoor areas.
27 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,013
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
16 Units Available
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1160 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments in north San Diego, with great transport links to Downtown and the Gaslamp Quarter. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and hot tub.
36 Units Available
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1019 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
7 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,881
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
36 Units Available
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,633
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
967 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
324 Units Available
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,155
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,580
1416 sqft
COMING TO SAN DIEGO | SUMMER 2020 Now Offering 6 Weeks Free! Call Us for Details! A sophisticated new apartment collection has emerged in the center of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.
13 Units Available
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,185
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1182 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
16 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
1137 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,248
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,924
1225 sqft
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
13 Units Available
F11
1110 F Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,014
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1161 sqft
We are currently operating business virtually via Facetime and Skype Tours.
7 Units Available
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,200
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
10 Units Available
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
22 Units Available
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,540
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1034 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,095
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
13 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,421
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
