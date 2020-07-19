26 Via Carmona

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning Townhome in the Verano subdivision of Talega!! This spacious home offers beautiful wood floors throughout the first level, stairway, and upstairs hall, with carpets in the bedrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counters features plenty of storage space, stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living/family room and dining area. Gas fireplace in the living area is cozy. Master Bedroom is spacious and bright with a large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath has dual vanities, walk-in glass shower, large soaking tub, and separate toilet room. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Washer and Dryer are included as well as all other major appliances. This home has a nice backyard, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Attached 2-car garage and large driveway for additional parking. Talega HOA offers numerous amenities including community pools!