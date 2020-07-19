All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
26 Via Carmona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Via Carmona

26 via Carmona · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

26 via Carmona, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Townhome in the Verano subdivision of Talega!! This spacious home offers beautiful wood floors throughout the first level, stairway, and upstairs hall, with carpets in the bedrooms. Large gourmet kitchen with granite counters features plenty of storage space, stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living/family room and dining area. Gas fireplace in the living area is cozy. Master Bedroom is spacious and bright with a large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath has dual vanities, walk-in glass shower, large soaking tub, and separate toilet room. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Washer and Dryer are included as well as all other major appliances. This home has a nice backyard, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Attached 2-car garage and large driveway for additional parking. Talega HOA offers numerous amenities including community pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Via Carmona have any available units?
26 Via Carmona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 26 Via Carmona have?
Some of 26 Via Carmona's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Via Carmona currently offering any rent specials?
26 Via Carmona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Via Carmona pet-friendly?
No, 26 Via Carmona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 26 Via Carmona offer parking?
Yes, 26 Via Carmona offers parking.
Does 26 Via Carmona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Via Carmona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Via Carmona have a pool?
Yes, 26 Via Carmona has a pool.
Does 26 Via Carmona have accessible units?
No, 26 Via Carmona does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Via Carmona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Via Carmona has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Via Carmona have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Via Carmona does not have units with air conditioning.
