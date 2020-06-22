All apartments in San Clemente
121 Avenida San Fernando
121 Avenida San Fernando

121 Avenida San Fernando · No Longer Available
Location

121 Avenida San Fernando, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Adorable single level duplex. One bedroom one bath unfurnished apt. Garage and Private laundry hookups. Upgraded counter tops and new carpet. Will consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have any available units?
121 Avenida San Fernando doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 121 Avenida San Fernando have?
Some of 121 Avenida San Fernando's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Avenida San Fernando currently offering any rent specials?
121 Avenida San Fernando isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Avenida San Fernando pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Avenida San Fernando is pet friendly.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando offer parking?
Yes, 121 Avenida San Fernando does offer parking.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have a pool?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have a pool.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have accessible units?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have units with air conditioning.
