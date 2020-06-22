Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 121 Avenida San Fernando.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
121 Avenida San Fernando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 Avenida San Fernando
121 Avenida San Fernando
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
121 Avenida San Fernando, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable single level duplex. One bedroom one bath unfurnished apt. Garage and Private laundry hookups. Upgraded counter tops and new carpet. Will consider small pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have any available units?
121 Avenida San Fernando doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 121 Avenida San Fernando have?
Some of 121 Avenida San Fernando's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 Avenida San Fernando currently offering any rent specials?
121 Avenida San Fernando isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Avenida San Fernando pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Avenida San Fernando is pet friendly.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando offer parking?
Yes, 121 Avenida San Fernando does offer parking.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have a pool?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have a pool.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have accessible units?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Avenida San Fernando have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Avenida San Fernando does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 Bedrooms
San Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with Balcony
San Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Poway, CA
Redlands, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
San Dimas, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Chaffey College