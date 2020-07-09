All apartments in Pasadena
283 El Molino Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

283 El Molino Ave

283 El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

283 El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The grounds and buildings are well maintained and feature a beautiful, tranquil fountain. There is covered parking and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The apartments have an ideal layout for privacy and quietness.

The amenities include: most lower-level apartments have hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes/blinds, stove, a separate dinning area, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)

Building Amenities

Minutes from Old Town
Close to Pasadena Plaza
Hillside Community
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 El Molino Ave have any available units?
283 El Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 El Molino Ave have?
Some of 283 El Molino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 El Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
283 El Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 El Molino Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 El Molino Ave is pet friendly.
Does 283 El Molino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 283 El Molino Ave offers parking.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 El Molino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have a pool?
No, 283 El Molino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 283 El Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 El Molino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

