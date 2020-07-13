All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Oak Knoll

Open Now until 5pm
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue · (626) 314-6911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 287-6 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 267-9 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 287-5 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Knoll.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
bike storage
smoke-free community
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area. Oak Knoll Apartments is located just two blocks from trendy South Lake Avenue known for its many fine restaurants and shopping. Other areas of interest close by are Paseo Colorado – an outdoor mall with restaurants, theatres, and shopping, the quaint and unique shops along Colorado Blvd and adjacent streets that make up Old Town Pasadena, the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl, Villa Park Community Center, Farmers Market, Huntington Museum and Gardens, Metro Gold Line stations, and easy access to the 210 and 134 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 initial deposit fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Weigh limit less than $25
Cats
deposit: $500
Parking Details: 1 car parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oak Knoll have any available units?
Oak Knoll has 7 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Knoll have?
Some of Oak Knoll's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Knoll is pet friendly.
Does Oak Knoll offer parking?
Yes, Oak Knoll offers parking.
Does Oak Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Knoll have a pool?
Yes, Oak Knoll has a pool.
Does Oak Knoll have accessible units?
Yes, Oak Knoll has accessible units.
Does Oak Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, Oak Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.

