Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed accessible on-site laundry bike storage smoke-free community

Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area. Oak Knoll Apartments is located just two blocks from trendy South Lake Avenue known for its many fine restaurants and shopping. Other areas of interest close by are Paseo Colorado – an outdoor mall with restaurants, theatres, and shopping, the quaint and unique shops along Colorado Blvd and adjacent streets that make up Old Town Pasadena, the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl, Villa Park Community Center, Farmers Market, Huntington Museum and Gardens, Metro Gold Line stations, and easy access to the 210 and 134 freeways.