TENTEN Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

550 Seagaze Dr #16 Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Studio Loft with Ocean Views! Roof-Top Deck. Underground Parking. - Gorgeous southwest facing corner studio loft features amazing ocean views from the comfort of your living area, your private, spacious balcony and from the roof top deck! This contemporary loft has 20 foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building includes an amazing roof top deck with stunning ocean and city views below. Exercise gym privileges included. All this and just a short walk to the beach, just in time for summer! Sorry, no pets.



Call Alysia Dale, CalDRE #02004409, for more information, or to schedule an appointment: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Liability Insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let PALOMAR PROPERTY SERVICES help you get pre-qualified!



(RLNE4580179)