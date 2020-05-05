All apartments in Oceanside
TENTEN Oceanside
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:57 AM

TENTEN Oceanside

550 Seagaze Dr · No Longer Available
Location

550 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
550 Seagaze Dr #16 Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Studio Loft with Ocean Views! Roof-Top Deck. Underground Parking. - Gorgeous southwest facing corner studio loft features amazing ocean views from the comfort of your living area, your private, spacious balcony and from the roof top deck! This contemporary loft has 20 foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The building includes an amazing roof top deck with stunning ocean and city views below. Exercise gym privileges included. All this and just a short walk to the beach, just in time for summer! Sorry, no pets.

Call Alysia Dale, CalDRE #02004409, for more information, or to schedule an appointment: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Liability Insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let PALOMAR PROPERTY SERVICES help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE4580179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does TENTEN Oceanside have any available units?
TENTEN Oceanside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does TENTEN Oceanside have?
Some of TENTEN Oceanside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is TENTEN Oceanside currently offering any rent specials?
TENTEN Oceanside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is TENTEN Oceanside pet-friendly?
No, TENTEN Oceanside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does TENTEN Oceanside offer parking?
Yes, TENTEN Oceanside offers parking.
Does TENTEN Oceanside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, TENTEN Oceanside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does TENTEN Oceanside have a pool?
No, TENTEN Oceanside does not have a pool.
Does TENTEN Oceanside have accessible units?
No, TENTEN Oceanside does not have accessible units.
Does TENTEN Oceanside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, TENTEN Oceanside has units with dishwashers.

