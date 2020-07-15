Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near PLNU
Ocean Beach Highlands
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Citra Apartments will offer a peaceful place to call home.
Ocean Beach
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Located close to the beach and shopping on Newport Avenue. Community has laundry facilities, assigned parking and BBQ area. Units have dishwashers, accent walls and mirror panel closet doors.
Ocean Beach
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Beach community located close to shopping and dining on Newport Avenue. Units have fully equipped kitchens, dining rooms and private patio/balconies. Community has a patio, BBQ area and bike store room.
Ocean Beach
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
700 sqft
Small beach community located close to Ocean Beach Pier and shopping on Newport Avenue. Community has a bike store room and assigned parking. Units have dishwashers and private patio/balconies.
Loma Portal
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Beach community in Point Loma, CA, with scenic ocean views. Large equipped kitchen spaces with spacious living rooms and mirror panel closet doors. Pet-friendly facilities with on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance.
Ocean Beach
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,620
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
Small beach community located in Ocean Beach, CA. High-tech fitness center and bike storage area with covered parking. Spacious apartment floor plans with designated dining rooms and spacious living areas. Patio tables, chairs and loungers next to a sparkling pool and relaxing spa.
Ocean Beach
4936 Del Monte Ave-1/2
4936 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
This nicely furnished condo is the upstairs unit of a duplex that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in the peace and quiet of southern Ocean Beach...just 1.5 blocks to the water and a little further to the bars and restaurants of Newport Avenue.
Fleetridge
1977 Chatsworth Blvd
1977 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1124 sqft
Gorgeous, remodeled 1948 beach bungalow with all of the original charm.
Roseville
1443 Locust St
1443 Locust Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1650 sqft
Rental available in June maybe sooner for a month to month lease. Listed for sale at $950k, cash or conventional financing only. Stunning end unit townhome with views of downtown from living area balcony both master bedrooms.
Ocean Beach
4836 Long Branch Ave
4836 Long Branch Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
500 sqft
Bright, Stunning, One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment Just blocks/walking distance from Ocean Beach Park.
Ocean Beach
4617 Brighton Avenue
4617 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A FURNISHED PROPERTY, 30 DAY PLUS MINIMUM, utilities may vary depending on occupancy and term. Once we maintain history with tenant than a longer lease will be an option.
Loma Palisades
4082 Valeta St. #358
4082 Valeta Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
771 sqft
Point Loma Tennis Club Condo - This wonderful home is located in the Point Loma Tennis Club which is in an excellent part of Point Loma. School and shopping close by for extra convenience with lots of eating establishments to choose from.
Ocean Beach
4866 Santa Cruz Avenue
4866 Santa Cruz Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
Block and a half from beach. Downstairs master bedroom (3 masters total in condo). 6 month lease then month-to-month. It has its own bathroom and access (via French doors) to 370 sqft balcony. The room is not furnished.
Ocean Beach
5037 Niagara Ave
5037 Niagara Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1202 sqft
Just renovated 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath; brand new kitchen and bathrooms w/2-car tandem garage. Located 1/2 block from the ocean & one block south of Newport Ave in Ocean Beach. A quiet 4 unit condo complex with high ceilings, bright rooms, fireplace.
Point Loma Highlands
3818 Coronado Ave.
3818 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2151 sqft
3818 Coronado Ave. Available 08/01/20 Downtown/Harbor Views! - Downtown/Harbor views from this 2-story Point Loma home..half way between beach and bay!! Granite countertops in the kitchen and engineered wood floors throughout the lower level.
Roseville
1021 Scott Street
1021 Scott Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Enjoy the fresh coastal air with views to the harbor and the hills of Point Loma! Live like you are on vacation every day in the serenity of La Playa with beach access close, shops, restaurants, grocery, and marina fun.
Fleetridge
1287 Bangor St
1287 Bangor Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1836 sqft
Gorgeous home for rent in the Fleetwood Heights neighborhood of Point Loma. Home sits on over a half acre lot with water views from the all new deck, beautiful wood details throughout the home, solar, all new appliances and so much charm.
Ocean Beach Highlands
4437 Bermuda Circle
4437 Bermuda Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
4437 Bermuda Circle Available 06/01/20 Sunset Cliffs Beach Home Beautifully FURNISHED w/ Views and Walking Distance to Ocean Beach and Shopping - This beautifully furnished gem is located in the heart of the exclusive Sunset Cliffs area in Ocean
Ocean Beach Highlands
4563 Muir Ave.
4563 Muir Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
775 sqft
4563 Muir Ave. Available 07/24/20 Refinished Front Unit in Duplex 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Ocean Beach - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit- has had the original wood flooring refinished, newer dishwasher and newer window coverings.
Ocean Beach
4836 Bermuda Ave.
4836 Bermuda Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1278 sqft
Tastefully remodeled condo retreat that is a stone's throw away from the water. It features granite counter tops, crown molding, new paint, new Pergo laminate flooring and so much more.
La Playa
310 San Fernando
310 San Fernando Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2900 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Point Loma/La Playa. Location, Location, Location!!! Rare large 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom for rent with huge lot. Interior & exterior was recently repainted, new appliances, hardwood floors and laundry room with hookups. Lots of onsite parking.
Roseville
1502 Scott Street 5
1502 Scott Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,875
650 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Steps to the Water - Property Id: 304155 Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on ground floor located in the trendy waterfront area of San Diego's harbor. Villa Marina is surrounded by hip restaurants, cafes and bars.
Point Loma Highlands
4151 Udall Street
4151 Udall Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
Private corner unit in a small complex, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet and vinyl and fresh paint. Spacious floor plan, central heat and air conditioning, cozy fire place, full size washer and dryer in unit.
La Playa
353 San Antonio Ave
353 San Antonio Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1350 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Rare opportunity to rent top floor 2 bed 2 bath unit in one of the nicest buildings on the sand. Unit has balcony overlooking the bay and beautiful views of Coronado, Downtown, and Shelter Island.