/
/
san diego country estates
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
14 Apartments for rent in San Diego Country Estates, CA📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
15918 Shalom Road
15918 Shalom Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1926 sqft
Panoramic View - Ramona Country Estates - Spacious country home with seclusion and panoramic view. Tile floors in living and kitchen area. Two fireplaces plus central AC.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
16244 Wikiup Rd.
16244 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2696 sqft
16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
Results within 5 miles of San Diego Country Estates
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Ramona
3 Units Available
Shadow Glen
140 14th St, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1010 sqft
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2426 Via Majella
2426 Via Majella, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2278 sqft
2426 Via Majella Available 07/01/20 Beautiful west end custom home with a breathtaking hilltop views. Horse property with 3 stall barn. - Beautiful west end custom home with a breathtaking hilltop view in every direction.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ramona
1 Unit Available
737 D St
737 D Street, Ramona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
730 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom available on 6/1/2020 - located in the 700 block of D St in Ramona. Newly installed roof with spacious backyard. Plenty of parking on both sides of cottage. Just a block away from Main St.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ramona
1 Unit Available
1508 Sara Marie Pl
1508 Sara Marie Place, Ramona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2354 sqft
Great Cul-de-sac location within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and schools. Highly upgraded home that has been freshly renovated, painted and detailed. New appliances in kitchen and LED efficient lighting.
1 of 8
Last updated October 3 at 10:00pm
Ramona
1 Unit Available
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B
1029 Highway 78, Ramona, CA
Studio
$1,095
265 sqft
PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING This studio apartment is available now! This is a rural property located along Highway 78 off of Feghali Rd. It is a short drive to Main St. Ramona.
Results within 10 miles of San Diego Country Estates
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15462 olde hwy 80
15462 Olde Highway 80, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Duplex - Property Id: 275052 For rent 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom duplex in el cajon city. Spacious front and backyard 2 personal parkings washer and dryer hook ups. This units were 100% remodeled.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2644 Alpine Blvd #C
2644 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
3Bed/1.5 Bath Two Story Townhome at Ridgecrest Complex - Two story townhouse in Alpine. Located within minutes to schools, dining and freeway access.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alpine Heights
1 Unit Available
1237 Alpine Blvd
1237 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Alpine Country Home! - Awesome Alpine Living! Spacious home with fireplace in living room. Brand new flooring installed and great 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Family/ Dinning and kitchen open floor.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19308 Laurel Lane
19308 Laurel Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1655 sqft
19308 Laurel Lane Available 07/15/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage, Central HVAC, Very Private - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, house will be available for move in on July 15, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
25241 Mesa Grande Road
25241 Mesa Grande Rd, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1628 sqft
Gated community, contemporary 2-story, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in secluded, peaceful rural setting with exceptional views of cattle-grazing-valley below and mountains layered in the distance. Attached two-car garage and low maintenance yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2724 B STREET
2724 B Street, Julian, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
CHARMING, BRIGHT, CLEAN STUDIO LOCATED RIGHT IN THE HISTORICAL TOWNSITE OF JULIAN, CA. BEDROOM/LIVING ROOM. BATH AND KITCHEN.UNIT. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT OF $950 PER MONTH. THIS UNIT IS LOCATED UPSTAIRS, ON THE LEFT UNIT 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for San Diego Country Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,230.
Some of the colleges located in the San Diego Country Estates area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Diego Country Estates from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CARamona, CAAlpine, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CARancho San Diego, CASpring Valley, CA