Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM
7 Apartments For Rent Near Moreno Valley College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
15874 Lasselle st. E
15874 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1693 sqft
Two bedrooms /three baths in Moreno Valley - Property Id: 317424 Beautiful remodeled townhouse at prime location with gated community of Aspen Hills .Large home .Open and Bright home located less than 0.5 miles from North side plaza shopping center.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
Cute moreno valley home - One bedroom and bath downstairs Pet friendly Beautiful 2 story Home - Property Id: 125536 Beautiful 2 story home in the most desirable area in Moreno Valley. Main floor bedroom and bath. Large upstairs loft.
Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA
17407 Kentucky Derby Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2778 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
24610 Way Plover
24610 Fay Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4023 sqft
EXQUISITE "ZEN" HOME IN THE HEART OF MALIBU. LOCATED IN THE MALIBU COUNTRY ESTATES, ADJACENT TO PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY. HOME FEATURES A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.