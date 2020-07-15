AL
7 Apartments For Rent Near Moreno Valley College

$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
2 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.

1 Unit Available
15874 Lasselle st. E
15874 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1693 sqft
Two bedrooms /three baths in Moreno Valley - Property Id: 317424 Beautiful remodeled townhouse at prime location with gated community of Aspen Hills .Large home .Open and Bright home located less than 0.5 miles from North side plaza shopping center.

1 Unit Available
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
Cute moreno valley home - One bedroom and bath downstairs Pet friendly Beautiful 2 story Home - Property Id: 125536 Beautiful 2 story home in the most desirable area in Moreno Valley. Main floor bedroom and bath. Large upstairs loft.

1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA
17407 Kentucky Derby Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2778 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 Unit Available
24610 Way Plover
24610 Fay Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
4023 sqft
EXQUISITE "ZEN" HOME IN THE HEART OF MALIBU. LOCATED IN THE MALIBU COUNTRY ESTATES, ADJACENT TO PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY. HOME FEATURES A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING.

