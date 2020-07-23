/
200 Apartments for rent in Bonsall, CA📍
1 Unit Available
Bonsall
31368 Club Vista Lane
31368 Club Vista Lane, Bonsall, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1575 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Bonsall. Entrance to the home is on the upper level, both bedrooms are downstairs. Living room has vaulted ceiling and tall windows, a built-in bookshelf, and slider doors out to a balcony with valley views.
1 Unit Available
Bonsall
31940 Del Cielo Este Unit A5
31940 Del Cielo Este, Bonsall, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1050 sqft
Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private HOA Community, Private Garage Space, Great Commuter Location, Awesome Views! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.
1 Unit Available
Bonsall
32024 Del Cielo Oeste Unit 12
32024 Del Cielo Oeste, Bonsall, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
846 sqft
32024 Del Cielo Oeste Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated & Remodeled Condo in Bonsall, with Views Looking Out & Cool Breezes Sweeping In! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.
Results within 5 miles of Bonsall
72 Units Available
The Rylan
100 Main St, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,975
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1443 sqft
Welcome to a styled new address, in the heart of Vista’s most walkable and lovable neighborhood. Proper design, stylish amenities and a charming and central location – what's not to love.
16 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
25 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,818
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
22 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
11 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
18 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,913
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1200 sqft
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
24 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
768 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
5 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
2 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
314 Cobalt Dr
314 Cobalt Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
314 Cobalt Dr Available 07/24/20 3BD 3BA 2 CAR Home located in Vista - **JUST LISTED** 3BD 3BA House with 2 car attached garage located in the Tesoro neighborhood of Vista, this home has large open floor concept, high ceilings and lots of natural
1 Unit Available
Guajome
707 Corona Dr
707 Corona Drive, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2545 sqft
707 Corona Dr Available 07/27/20 Large five bedroom home - Large home located in the Marbella Community, with five bedrooms, three full baths and an attached three car garage, Wood and tile flooring throughout lower level and carpet and tile up
1 Unit Available
North Valley
1077 Village Drive
1077 Village Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY in Oceanside - Property Id: 161938 SHORT TERM - SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 4 weeks to 1 year. Large Fully Furnished 2 story Golf Course Home located in the Arrowood Development Available.
1 Unit Available
North Valley
5057 Los Morros Way 109
5057 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
Unit 109 Available 07/24/20 Downstairs - 3 Bed/2 Bath - Gated Community - Property Id: 299270 TOURS 6:30pm Today! ~NEW Carpet~ Downstairs 3 Bed/2 Bath - Garage, Pool, 1.
1 Unit Available
922 Capri Dr
922 Capri Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
305 sqft
La Cigale - Property Id: 195184 Brand new 305 square foot garden view studio on cul de sac adjacent to nature trail near downtown Vista. Walk or bike to parks, shopping, groceries, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
North Valley
502 Calle Montecito
502 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
954 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lake House - Property Id: 138508 Fully renovated by the lake Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/502-calle-montecito-oceanside-ca/138508 Property Id 138508 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5943354)
1 Unit Available
1192 Delpy View Point
1192 Delpy View Pt, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1557 sqft
1192 Delpy View Point Available 07/24/20 Stunning New Home for Rent in Vista - Take a look at this stunning new home located in Vista's newest home development, The Peak at Delpy's Corner.
1 Unit Available
Guajome
1260 Cottonwood Dr
1260 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1684 sqft
Rancho Del Oro Beauty - Available Now! - Designer perfect home in the Mission Santa Fe / Guajome area of east Oceanside. This awesome home features a large open kitchen with quartz countertops and breakfast nook and abundance of cabinets.
1 Unit Available
North Valley
513 Calle Montecito #64
513 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
856 sqft
2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo for Rent - 2 Bedroom Oceanside Condo for Rent! This unit is located on the second floor and has 1 assigned covered parking space.
1 Unit Available
North Valley
4648 Calle del Palo
4648 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
827 sqft
4648 Calle del Palo Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Oceanside - Beautifully remodeled twin home in the heart of Oceanside.
1 Unit Available
1228 Warmlands Avenue
1228 Warmlands Avenue, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1560 sqft
1228 Warmlands Avenue Available 08/01/20 1228 Warmlands Ave ~ Vista Foothills Home w/ Pool & Bonus Room - This is a charming, mid-century style home featuring 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, and 1,560 square feet in the beautiful Foothills of Vista.
1 Unit Available
514 Dove Circle
514 Dove Circle, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1358 sqft
514 Dove Circle Available 08/01/20 Single Story Cul-De-Sac Home - Enjoy the privacy from this large lot located on a cul-de-sac with no homes behind you! Single level home with three bedrooms and two baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bonsall, the median rent is $1,030 for a studio, $1,141 for a 1-bedroom, $1,480 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,131 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bonsall, check out our monthly Bonsall Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bonsall area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, and Irvine Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bonsall from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Chula Vista, and Santa Ana.
