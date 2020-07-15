/
San Diego Mesa College
22 Apartments For Rent Near San Diego Mesa College
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
Serra Mesa
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1113 sqft
Located across from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, near freeways, schools, and parks. Sleek, modern, 1-2 bedroom apartments with high-end finishes plus stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, golf simulator, and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,056
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,312
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,886
1122 sqft
New upscale units in Kearny Mesa neighborhood, with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Property offers swimming pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, game room, and caterer's kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
35 Units Available
Birdland
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1125 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhouses with upgraded interiors and plenty of extra storage. Sun-filled and quiet. Community has five swimming pools, outdoor BBQs and fitness center. Close to 163 and 805 freeways.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
25 Units Available
Kearny Mesa
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,335
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1558 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with air conditioning, granite worktops and walk-in closets. The pet friendly community has a gym with yoga studio and pool. Cabrillo Heights Park is on one side, I-805 the other.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
15 Units Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
550 sqft
Living here means living in the heart of the best of San Diego. Spacious, airy floor plans create a tranquil atmosphere. Sundeck, clubhouse and fitness center provide the best amenities for SoCal living.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Birdland
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,648
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,153
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-805 and Highway 163. Updated interiors with a fireplace, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. On-site amenities include a playground, grill area, garages, gym and luxury pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
5 Units Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1200 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Community features multiple swimming pools, a laundry facility, and green space. Get all your errands done and enjoy a meal at Balboa Mesa Shopping Center. By I-805.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
854 sqft
Close to I-805 and Lindbergh Neighborhood Park. Smoke-free community features a hot tub, BBQ grill, and pool. Cat-friendly, smoke-free apartments with ceiling fans, a range oven, and bathtubs.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
2 Units Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from San Diego Mesa College. Apartments include bathtub, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers e-payments, on-site laundry, a pool, and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Clairemont Mesa East
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor space and convenience with a patio or balcony and walk-in closets in every unit. Amenities include pool and parking. Close to Kearny Moto Park with easy access to Interstate-805 and the Cabrillo Freeway.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Serra Mesa
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111
3583 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1355 sqft
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111 Available 08/01/20 Must See! 4 bed, 2 bath Condominium in Serra Mesa - Come home to Summer Hill Condominiums in Serra Mesa! This updated home is perfectly appointed to meet all your needs.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Clairemont Mesa East
6401 Mount Ada Road Unit 149
6401 Mount Ada Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
One Bedroom Unit in Blossom Walk Community! - 584 sq. ft. 1 bed/1 bath first floor condo available in Blossom Walk community. Spacious living area with carpet throughout with an extra storage closet and mirrored closet.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clairemont Mesa East
6555 Mt. Ada #213
6555 Mount Ada Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
797 sqft
Delightful 2 bedroom upstairs unit in desirable Clairemont location. New paint throughout and brand new appliances. One assigned parking space and plenty of street parking. This unit has an open layout with plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Clairemont Mesa East
6520 Beadnell Way, 1-M
6520 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded carpet Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom Beautiful kitchen cabinets Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures Upgraded ceiling fan Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop) Ceiling Fans Prewired for cable, telephone and
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
7089 Park Mesa Way
7089 Park Mesa Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
880 sqft
Fantastic location nestled in a eucalyptus tree covered hills complex. Upgraded kitchen & bath. Stainless steel appliances incl refrig, smooth-top range, built-in microwave & DW.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Clairemont Mesa West
4941 Mt Etna
4941 Mount Etna Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1850 sqft
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2 Bath in Clairemont with Pool*** - Rare rental in the heart of Clairemont close to MT. Etna Park, Schools, and Shopping. This 4 bedroom has hardwood surfaces throughout the home.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Birdland
3277 Berger Ave
3277 Berger Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
Only 15 minutes away from the coast and downtown San Diego awaits the beautiful and quaint community of Birdland.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
2287 Dunlop St. 07
2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Newly Renovated w/Private Balcony! Move in 7/10! - Property Id: 313863 Welcome Home! 2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111 #07 $1,700.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
6555 High Knoll Road
6555 High Knoll Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,475
1687 sqft
No AC. nice 4 bedroom in Linda Vista Close to all. Nice backyard in this centrally located charmer! Upgraded throughout this Linda Vista home is ready to move in. 2 car garage, large backyard for entertaining. Granite counters.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
2573 Ulric St 12
2573 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 238404 3 bed, 2 bath apartment! Renovated! MUST SEE! Come by and take a look at your new home!! Walk distance to schools, parks and shopping. Freeway access 3 blocks away.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
6522 Kelly St.
6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
918 sqft
2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717 Welcome Home! 6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111 $2400.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Linda Vista
2482 Sendero Way
2482 Sendero Way, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1200 sqft
3 bedroom Condo - This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located next to the mountain with a good breeze located toward the end of the street. Has 2 parking spots, jacuzzi bathtub upstairs, fenced back yard.