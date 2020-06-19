606 Garfield St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing and secluded beach cottage with a ton of character, and in a great neighborhood. Less than a mile to the beach this location is an easy walk to the pier and all that downtown O side has to offer. 1250 sq. ft. with a large sunroom overlooking the mature garden and grass area. The home is pet friendly and fully fenced. It includes a detached garage with built in storage, laundry room, fire pit, bbq area, and plenty of space for outdoor seating. The almost 400 sq. ft. rooftop deck offers