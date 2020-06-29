Amenities

3BR/2BA Single Level Home! Private Backyard with builtin Bar and BBQ! Pet's Welcome! - $2550 Per Month

$2550 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.



Address: 4831 Sol Sitio Oceanside CA 92057



Available February 15th, 2020



Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2 Bath

*1 Car Garage

*Laminate Flooring in Living Space

*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove

*Washer/Dryer in garage

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.



This home is situated centrally to everything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, schools, and community parks! 10-15min from the Beach!



If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



Nicely Remodeled Single-Level Detached home! About 1000 sq. ft. of living space with oversized completely fenced in yard! Large Dogs Welcome!! 3beds/2baths on a Quiet and Peaceful Cul-De-Sac located just minutes from beach, schools, shopping, parks and easy access to 76 freeway. 1 car attached Garage and Shed for extra storage. Built in bar and BBQ out back perfect for entertaining. Laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer/Dryer included. Smart thermostat and smoke detector you can hook up to WIFI, deep freezer in garage. Pets ok with additional deposit! Don't miss out! Call Kim at 760-722-2114 or kim@ranchandsea.com



