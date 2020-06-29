Amenities
3BR/2BA Single Level Home! Private Backyard with builtin Bar and BBQ! Pet's Welcome! - $2550 Per Month
$2550 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.
Address: 4831 Sol Sitio Oceanside CA 92057
Available February 15th, 2020
Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Bath
*1 Car Garage
*Laminate Flooring in Living Space
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove
*Washer/Dryer in garage
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.
This home is situated centrally to everything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, schools, and community parks! 10-15min from the Beach!
If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com
(RLNE4635986)