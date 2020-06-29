All apartments in Oceanside
4831 Sol Sitio

4831 Sol Sitio · No Longer Available
Location

4831 Sol Sitio, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
3BR/2BA Single Level Home! Private Backyard with builtin Bar and BBQ! Pet's Welcome! - $2550 Per Month
$2550 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $250-$500 Depending on Size of pet.

Address: 4831 Sol Sitio Oceanside CA 92057

Available February 15th, 2020

Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Bath
*1 Car Garage
*Laminate Flooring in Living Space
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove
*Washer/Dryer in garage
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit.

This home is situated centrally to everything, minutes away from shopping, camp pendleton, schools, and community parks! 10-15min from the Beach!

If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

Nicely Remodeled Single-Level Detached home! About 1000 sq. ft. of living space with oversized completely fenced in yard! Large Dogs Welcome!! 3beds/2baths on a Quiet and Peaceful Cul-De-Sac located just minutes from beach, schools, shopping, parks and easy access to 76 freeway. 1 car attached Garage and Shed for extra storage. Built in bar and BBQ out back perfect for entertaining. Laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer/Dryer included. Smart thermostat and smoke detector you can hook up to WIFI, deep freezer in garage. Pets ok with additional deposit! Don't miss out! Call Kim at 760-722-2114 or kim@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE4635986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Sol Sitio have any available units?
4831 Sol Sitio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4831 Sol Sitio have?
Some of 4831 Sol Sitio's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4831 Sol Sitio currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Sol Sitio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Sol Sitio pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 Sol Sitio is pet friendly.
Does 4831 Sol Sitio offer parking?
Yes, 4831 Sol Sitio offers parking.
Does 4831 Sol Sitio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4831 Sol Sitio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Sol Sitio have a pool?
No, 4831 Sol Sitio does not have a pool.
Does 4831 Sol Sitio have accessible units?
No, 4831 Sol Sitio does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Sol Sitio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4831 Sol Sitio has units with dishwashers.

