Oceanside, CA
4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1

4675 Los Alamos Way · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Los Alamos Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available immediately. This three bedroom, two and one half bath town home is located in the highly desirable community of Alacima in Rancho Del Oro. This end unit features no one above or beneath you. Enjoy a freshly painted town home with tons of natural light. The downstairs feature gorgeous wood look tile flooring and cathedral ceilings. Take advantage of the cozy fireplace with decorator stone tile surround. New upgraded stainless steel gas range with above the range microwave. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, if needed. The attached two car garage features direct access into the unit. There is a private patio off the dining room. This community is gated for your privacy and security and includes a very large pool and spa and a tot lot. Minutes to Highways 78 and 76, shopping and dining. Great location for commuting to Camp Pendleton. No Section 8. No pets unless certified service animal with proper documentation. Non smokers of any product strictly enforced by both owner and HOA. Equal Housing Opportunity. Contact All Investors Realty today at 760.547.5387 to tour this home. www.allinvestorsrealty.com. CABRE01134376

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 have any available units?
4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 have?
Some of 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 offers parking.
Does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 has a pool.
Does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1 has units with dishwashers.
