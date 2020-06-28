4675-1 Los Alamos Way #D - 1

Amenities

Available immediately. This three bedroom, two and one half bath town home is located in the highly desirable community of Alacima in Rancho Del Oro. This end unit features no one above or beneath you. Enjoy a freshly painted town home with tons of natural light. The downstairs feature gorgeous wood look tile flooring and cathedral ceilings. Take advantage of the cozy fireplace with decorator stone tile surround. New upgraded stainless steel gas range with above the range microwave. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, if needed. The attached two car garage features direct access into the unit. There is a private patio off the dining room. This community is gated for your privacy and security and includes a very large pool and spa and a tot lot. Minutes to Highways 78 and 76, shopping and dining. Great location for commuting to Camp Pendleton. No Section 8. No pets unless certified service animal with proper documentation. Non smokers of any product strictly enforced by both owner and HOA. Equal Housing Opportunity. Contact All Investors Realty today at 760.547.5387 to tour this home. www.allinvestorsrealty.com. CABRE01134376