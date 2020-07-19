All apartments in Oceanside
4091 Lake Boulevard
4091 Lake Boulevard

4091 Lake Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4091 Lake Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 bath, single story home on a corner lot. New carpet, paint, and countertops! Open floor plan. Large back patio. Master bath has large soaking tub. Close to Walmart, Albertsons, and Mira Costa College. One pet may be allowed upon approval. Front yard gardening maintenance included, back yard is tenant responsibility.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4091 Lake Boulevard have any available units?
4091 Lake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4091 Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 4091 Lake Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4091 Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4091 Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4091 Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4091 Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4091 Lake Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4091 Lake Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4091 Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4091 Lake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4091 Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4091 Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4091 Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4091 Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4091 Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4091 Lake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
