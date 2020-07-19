4091 Lake Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 bath, single story home on a corner lot. New carpet, paint, and countertops! Open floor plan. Large back patio. Master bath has large soaking tub. Close to Walmart, Albertsons, and Mira Costa College. One pet may be allowed upon approval. Front yard gardening maintenance included, back yard is tenant responsibility.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.