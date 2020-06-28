All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

3667 Brandywine St.

3667 Brandywine St · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Brandywine St, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
3667 Brandywine St. Available 09/01/19 RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT 3667 BRANDYWINE ST. - Won't last long! Great established 55+ community in Oceana. Great Location! Beautiful grounds, lots of trees, green belts, community pool & spa, shuffleboard and clubhouse. Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 1 car garage PLUS 1 car carport that can be used as a patio area. Completely remodeled kitchen! New windows, security screen door, floor, paint and garage door. Water, trash and basic cable included. Refrigerator included, washer dryer hook ups in Garage or can be provided. Call Kim today at 760-722-2114 or email her at kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE3683524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Brandywine St. have any available units?
3667 Brandywine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3667 Brandywine St. have?
Some of 3667 Brandywine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3667 Brandywine St. currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Brandywine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Brandywine St. pet-friendly?
No, 3667 Brandywine St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3667 Brandywine St. offer parking?
Yes, 3667 Brandywine St. offers parking.
Does 3667 Brandywine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3667 Brandywine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Brandywine St. have a pool?
Yes, 3667 Brandywine St. has a pool.
Does 3667 Brandywine St. have accessible units?
No, 3667 Brandywine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Brandywine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3667 Brandywine St. has units with dishwashers.
