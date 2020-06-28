Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool shuffle board garage hot tub

3667 Brandywine St. Available 09/01/19 RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT 3667 BRANDYWINE ST. - Won't last long! Great established 55+ community in Oceana. Great Location! Beautiful grounds, lots of trees, green belts, community pool & spa, shuffleboard and clubhouse. Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 1 car garage PLUS 1 car carport that can be used as a patio area. Completely remodeled kitchen! New windows, security screen door, floor, paint and garage door. Water, trash and basic cable included. Refrigerator included, washer dryer hook ups in Garage or can be provided. Call Kim today at 760-722-2114 or email her at kim@ranchandsea.com.



(RLNE3683524)