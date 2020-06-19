3630 S Vista Campana

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

This Oceanside condo will ensure that you can feel the ocean breeze from your front door. Newly updated and so many new enhancements. Brand new paint, kitchen features plenty of counter/cabinet space with new appliances. This spacious floor plan also offers a LARGE BONUS ENCLOSED SUNROOM! This 55+ community is in a perfect neighborhood and is a short walk to the community center, bus stop, community pool, and golf course. Laundry room is outside but washer and dryer do not come with the unit.