All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3630 S Vista Campana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3630 S Vista Campana
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

3630 S Vista Campana

3630 Vista Campana S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3630 Vista Campana S, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
This Oceanside condo will ensure that you can feel the ocean breeze from your front door. Newly updated and so many new enhancements. Brand new paint, kitchen features plenty of counter/cabinet space with new appliances. This spacious floor plan also offers a LARGE BONUS ENCLOSED SUNROOM! This 55+ community is in a perfect neighborhood and is a short walk to the community center, bus stop, community pool, and golf course. Laundry room is outside but washer and dryer do not come with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 S Vista Campana have any available units?
3630 S Vista Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 S Vista Campana have?
Some of 3630 S Vista Campana's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 S Vista Campana currently offering any rent specials?
3630 S Vista Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 S Vista Campana pet-friendly?
No, 3630 S Vista Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3630 S Vista Campana offer parking?
No, 3630 S Vista Campana does not offer parking.
Does 3630 S Vista Campana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 S Vista Campana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 S Vista Campana have a pool?
Yes, 3630 S Vista Campana has a pool.
Does 3630 S Vista Campana have accessible units?
No, 3630 S Vista Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 S Vista Campana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 S Vista Campana has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego