Last updated December 2 2019 at 5:36 AM

272 Riverview Way

272 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

272 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
COMING SOON!!

Beautiful remodeled single level home is ideal for your family. Close to Camp Pendleton Directly across from sparkling pool picnic area and Tennis Court. . A family friendly garden style condo with room for kids and you can bring your small pet.. Bright and Cheery corner unit with cozy fireplace, large patio with Storage and fully loaded lemon tree. Brand new 26 cu ft fridge w/ ice and water in door. Lovely bright and cheerful corner location
Lovely grounds, sparkling pool and spa, tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Riverview Way have any available units?
272 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Riverview Way have?
Some of 272 Riverview Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
272 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Riverview Way is pet friendly.
Does 272 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 272 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 272 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Riverview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 272 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 272 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 272 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Riverview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
