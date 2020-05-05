272 Riverview Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

COMING SOON!!



Beautiful remodeled single level home is ideal for your family. Close to Camp Pendleton Directly across from sparkling pool picnic area and Tennis Court. . A family friendly garden style condo with room for kids and you can bring your small pet.. Bright and Cheery corner unit with cozy fireplace, large patio with Storage and fully loaded lemon tree. Brand new 26 cu ft fridge w/ ice and water in door. Lovely bright and cheerful corner location

