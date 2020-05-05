All apartments in Oceanside
Location

2409 Maravilla Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2409 Maravilla Way Available 01/01/20 Coming Soon Oceanside Emerald Point Home.... - Attractive Emerald Point home with a nice and bright open floor plan in a cul de sac.This home will come furnished with stainless appliances and newer model Samsung refrigerator with bottom freezer, and washer and dryer. A low maintenance patio and backyard make it perfect for a family as it is easy to maintain and allow for private relaxation.
All bedrooms are upstairs and each room has a window seat.
Designer ceiling fans installed through out this adorable home.
There is plenty storage cabinets in the garage area.
This home is in a great community,close to Christa McAuliffe Elementary,Coastal Academy, beaches and easy access to highways, I-78,I-76, and I-5.
Call today for a private viewing. Veronica Martin 858-522-9265

(RLNE5332921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Maravilla Way have any available units?
2409 Maravilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Maravilla Way have?
Some of 2409 Maravilla Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Maravilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Maravilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Maravilla Way pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Maravilla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2409 Maravilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Maravilla Way offers parking.
Does 2409 Maravilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Maravilla Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Maravilla Way have a pool?
No, 2409 Maravilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Maravilla Way have accessible units?
No, 2409 Maravilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Maravilla Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Maravilla Way does not have units with dishwashers.

