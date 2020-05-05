Amenities
2409 Maravilla Way Available 01/01/20 Coming Soon Oceanside Emerald Point Home.... - Attractive Emerald Point home with a nice and bright open floor plan in a cul de sac.This home will come furnished with stainless appliances and newer model Samsung refrigerator with bottom freezer, and washer and dryer. A low maintenance patio and backyard make it perfect for a family as it is easy to maintain and allow for private relaxation.
All bedrooms are upstairs and each room has a window seat.
Designer ceiling fans installed through out this adorable home.
There is plenty storage cabinets in the garage area.
This home is in a great community,close to Christa McAuliffe Elementary,Coastal Academy, beaches and easy access to highways, I-78,I-76, and I-5.
Call today for a private viewing. Veronica Martin 858-522-9265
(RLNE5332921)