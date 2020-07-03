Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

1418 Henshaw Rd Available 12/23/19 4BD/3BA Single Family Home! Solar Panels! All Appliances Included! Pet Friendly! - $2995 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 additional per month.

$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500-1000 Depending on size of pet.



Address: 1418 Henshaw Rd Oceanside Ca 92056



Available December 23rd,2019.



Features:

*4 Bedrooms

*3 Baths.

*Living room/Family room

*Wood floors downstairs

*Carpet in the bedrooms

*3 Car Garage

*Stove/Oven/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.



Great home for your family. Wood floors, high vaulted ceilings, central heating and air conditioning. Best of all house is Solar powered. No Electric Bill! Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Talk about a great yard. Entertainers delight! Built in BBQ, island with bar, cozy up in the spa or by outdoor fire-pit. Playhouse, garden and huge deck off the master room This one has it all. Contact Moises at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email Moises@ranchandsea.com today for an appointment to see this one.



