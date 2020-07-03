All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1418 Henshaw Rd

1418 Henshaw Road · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Henshaw Road, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1418 Henshaw Rd Available 12/23/19 4BD/3BA Single Family Home! Solar Panels! All Appliances Included! Pet Friendly! - $2995 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 additional per month.
$2995 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500-1000 Depending on size of pet.

Address: 1418 Henshaw Rd Oceanside Ca 92056

Available December 23rd,2019.

Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*3 Baths.
*Living room/Family room
*Wood floors downstairs
*Carpet in the bedrooms
*3 Car Garage
*Stove/Oven/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.

Great home for your family. Wood floors, high vaulted ceilings, central heating and air conditioning. Best of all house is Solar powered. No Electric Bill! Upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Talk about a great yard. Entertainers delight! Built in BBQ, island with bar, cozy up in the spa or by outdoor fire-pit. Playhouse, garden and huge deck off the master room This one has it all. Contact Moises at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email Moises@ranchandsea.com today for an appointment to see this one.

(RLNE2695609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Henshaw Rd have any available units?
1418 Henshaw Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Henshaw Rd have?
Some of 1418 Henshaw Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Henshaw Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Henshaw Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Henshaw Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Henshaw Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Henshaw Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1418 Henshaw Rd offers parking.
Does 1418 Henshaw Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Henshaw Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Henshaw Rd have a pool?
No, 1418 Henshaw Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Henshaw Rd have accessible units?
No, 1418 Henshaw Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Henshaw Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Henshaw Rd has units with dishwashers.

