Oceanside, CA
1019 San Juan Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

1019 San Juan Street

1019 San Juan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1019 San Juan Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Oceanside Home For Rent! - This 3 bedroom Oceanside home is located only about a mile from the Oceanside Harbor with peek-a-boo ocean views. Living room is open to kitchen with bright white cabinets, grey backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood laminate flooring through out. Updated bathroom. Separate laundry room. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans help keep it cool. One car attached garage. Large backyard perfect for entertaining with panoramic views. Neighborhood park near by. This is a must see!

No Smoking
Rental Insurance is required

Rent: $2500.00
Deposit: $2800.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call 760.585.1700 to schedule a showing

Apply online at www.PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

(RLNE4785639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 San Juan Street have any available units?
1019 San Juan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 San Juan Street have?
Some of 1019 San Juan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 San Juan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 San Juan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 San Juan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 San Juan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1019 San Juan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 San Juan Street offers parking.
Does 1019 San Juan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 San Juan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 San Juan Street have a pool?
No, 1019 San Juan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 San Juan Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 San Juan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 San Juan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 San Juan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
