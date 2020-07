Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service. At The Roy you will be pleased to find that the modern minimalist aesthetic of this new luxury community is softened with the warmth of an open door atmosphere. Located on Overland Avenue just west of Venice Boulevard, The Roy is situated in a prime West LA location near Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach, Santa Monica and Downtown Culver City. Be inspired at every turn with chef grade appliances and other modern luxury finishes. Make friends with neighbors on our rooftop sky bridge. Take your fitness goals to the next level with small group Kickboxing classes in our fully equipped fitness center. We welcome you home to The Roy where you will find relaxed luxury at its absolute finest. The Sky's the limit when you live at the ROY!