681 Apartments for rent in Palms, Los Angeles, CA
1 of 32
1 of 33
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 40
1 of 28
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 3
1 of 26
1 of 23
Palms is LA’s oldest neighborhood, but don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of it. While it doesn’t contain any famous attractions or luxury shopping, it does contain thousands of happy residents who are in love with its fantastic Westside location. With easy-on/easy-off freeway access, good public transit options, and walkable streets, you’re never far from beaches, nightlife, and shopping when you’re renting in Palms.
Transportation
- I-10
- I-405
- Venice Blvd
- Expo Line - Palms Station
Demographic
- Active singles
- Grad students & young professionals
Contains:
- The Museum of Jurassic Technology
- Palms Middle School
- Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles
- Clover Avenue Elementary School
- Palms Elementary School
- Trader Joe’s
Close to:
- Culver City
- West Los Angeles
- Santa Monica
- Venice Beach
- UCLA
- Loyola Marymount University
- I-10
- I-405
Palms in three words: dense, accessibility, young
Palms is Westside’s smallest but most densely populated neighborhood and consists almost entirely of rental properties. But this small area that borders both the 10 and the 405 is a top pick for young singles who want the laid back Westside lifestyle without Venice Beach or Santa Monica rents. It was recently voted LA’s best neighborhood for Millennials, and it’s easy to see why. Young renters who value location and access over luxury and image love that they can quickly get everywhere they want to be from the Palms. Whether that’s to school at UCLA or LMU, to work in Culver City, or to Venice Beach for the weekend, renting in Palms is the perfect home base for fun Westside living.
Palms apartments are dominated by studio to 2-bedroom floorplans. Because there are plenty of units in the many Palms apartment complexes, it’s usually a little easier (and cheaper) to snag a vacancy here than in nearby Santa Monica or Venice Beach.
Many of the grad students (UCLA and Loyola Marymount), singles, and young professionals renting in Palms appreciate that the apartments are a little more peaceful and the residents more diverse.
And although Palms apartments offer a little less glitz and glamour, they make up for it with perks like easy freeway access, a stop on the newly expanded Expo Line, and the option to walk to Culver City nightlife. Locals love having all these options in this central Westside neighborhood, and the biggest complaint seems to be that it’s hard to find parking. If parking is your biggest car-related headache in LA, things aren’t all that bad, but if you can find a Palms apartment that offers a dedicated parking spot, that can make your daily life that much better!
Remember that because of student renters, apartments can be hard to come by in August and September. And take advantage of the area’s small footprint and do some of your apartment hunting on foot; you never know when you’ll catch a “for rent” sign in the window before it’s listed online!
For nightlife, some young Palms renters hop on the Expo Line west to Santa Monica, but many just walk to downtown Culver City with its wide selection of bars and restaurants. Or you can stay right in Palms and frequent one of the area’s most popular bars, Bigfoot West, in the western part of the neighborhood. For day-to-day needs, you can skip the highway and run most of your errands along the 2-mile stretch of Venice Blvd that spans the southern border of Palms. There’s fast food and coffee shops, international markets and Ralph’s, some big box retail, and a LA Fitness gym. If you’re craving some fresh air, Palms doesn’t have much green space, but you’re not far from parks in nearby Mar Vista and Rancho Park (or there’s always a quick bike ride to the beach!).
Palms is just small enough to be wedged into the center of Westside activity. Instead of wasting time stuck in east-west traffic on Santa Monica Blvd, rent an apartment in Palms that’s right by the freeways or walking distance to local nightlife. You’ll be living with other fun-loving young people who’d rather explore all that Westside has to offer than pay a premium for a Venice Beach address. There’s no reason to blow your whole budget on rent when an affordable Palms apartment allows you to have a little more fun!