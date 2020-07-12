681 Apartments for rent in Palms, Los Angeles, CA

Apartment List
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,395
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
857 sqft
Relaxed LuxuryAt The Roy Luxury Apartment Homes your comfort is guaranteed. Our experienced team of award-winning staff is here to cater to your every whim with personalized white glove service.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,323
988 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1242 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers yoga classes and bike storage. Gym, pool, and hot tub on site. Within walking distance of restaurants and shops. Near Sony Pictures Studios.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
$
9 Units Available
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,616
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1049 sqft
An incredible community in a walkable area of the city near the shops, bars and dining. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, fitness center and movie screening area. Lavish apartments with soaking tubs.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
7 Units Available
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,387
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,184
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,806
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,168
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1117 sqft
Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City. Newly remodeled interiors featuring: Wood cabinetry. Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,765
1296 sqft
Just steps away from downtown Culver City and Sony Pictures Studios. Open floor plan with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Property offers residents a pool, gym, clubhouse, courtyard and concierge. Pet-friendly. *Unit description says granite countertops, but written description says quartz.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,987
960 sqft
Welcome to the newly renovated Indie Westside Apartments. With stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, and wood-style flooring, these apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 3730 Dufresne: Where comfort and convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified



Last updated July 11 at 07:24pm
2 Units Available
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,900
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Coda, a bespoke collection of one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Stylishly designed living spaces, thoughtful amenities, and smart home services provide an intimate respite from the exhilarating playground of downtown Culver City.
Verified



Last updated July 11 at 07:24pm
$
4 Units Available
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1083 sqft
3675 Dunn is located on the corner of Dunn and Regent, in the beautiful neighborhood of Palms, and just a 5 minute walk to the center of Downtown Culver City.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
Welcome to 3754 South Sepulveda: where comfort and convenience await! The vibrant neighborhood of Culver City is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palms Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1055 sqft
Clarington Court brings sophisticated living to the Westside.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3752 Mentone Ave 4
3752 Mentone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS APARTMENT HOME IN PALMS - Property Id: 308800 MOVE IN SPECIAL:Move In Special! $1,200 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3543 Keystone Ave
3543 Keystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Property manager - Property Id: 304214 UPPER 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APT WITH STOVE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BLINDS, 1 CAR PARKING, LAUNDRY ON PREMISES, PET CONSIDERED WITH PET DEPOSIT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3642 Hughes Avenue
3642 Hughes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
950 sqft
Bright front upper  2 + 2 in a newer construction building, laminate wood floors, fireplace, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, air conditioner, gated entry, gated parking for 2 cars, on-site laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10021 Tabor Street
10021 Tabor Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1279 sqft
Spacious remodeled condo with two master suites, inside laundry, hardwood floors and central air/heat, centrally located a few blocks from the Metro & Culver City downtown restaurants & theaters.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3650 Watseka Ave
3650 Watseka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to PACU where reinvented, stylish apartment living awaits you in the desirable Palms district of West Los Angeles. PACU is surrounded by some of the regions’ largest employers and employment hubs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
3627 Dunn Drive
3627 Dunn Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3627 Dunn Drive in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3601 Jasmine Avenue
3601 Jasmine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this updated studio with an open floor plan and full kitchen in West Los Angeles! This first-floor unit features a private entrance, upgraded wood-like flooring, upgraded lighting, and a small lawn by the private entrance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3733 Midvale Ave B
3733 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
800 sqft
Unit B Available 07/25/20 Unique duplex styled one bedroom apartment home - Property Id: 319482 MOVE IN SPECIAL:Move In Special! $1,200 off first month rent for lease signed with 15 days of approval. Please contact Life Knyper for at time to view.
Results within 1 mile of Palms
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
79 Units Available
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,187
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,683
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
Verified



Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1000 sqft
Just minutes from USC and the 405 Freeway. Each home features a private balcony or patio, gourmet kitchen and wood-like plank flooring. Near public transportation. On-site grilling area, gated access and on-site laundry.
Palms
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Palms is LA’s oldest neighborhood, but don’t feel bad if you’ve never heard of it. While it doesn’t contain any famous attractions or luxury shopping, it does contain thousands of happy residents who are in love with its fantastic Westside location. With easy-on/easy-off freeway access, good public transit options, and walkable streets, you’re never far from beaches, nightlife, and shopping when you’re renting in Palms.

Transportation

  • I-10
  • I-405
  • Venice Blvd
  • Expo Line - Palms Station

Demographic

  • Active singles
  • Grad students & young professionals

Contains:

  • The Museum of Jurassic Technology
  • Palms Middle School
  • Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles
  • Clover Avenue Elementary School
  • Palms Elementary School
  • Trader Joe’s

Close to:

  • Culver City
  • West Los Angeles
  • Santa Monica
  • Venice Beach
  • UCLA
  • Loyola Marymount University
  • I-10
  • I-405

Palms in three words: dense, accessibility, young

Living in Palms

Palms is Westside’s smallest but most densely populated neighborhood and consists almost entirely of rental properties. But this small area that borders both the 10 and the 405 is a top pick for young singles who want the laid back Westside lifestyle without Venice Beach or Santa Monica rents. It was recently voted LA’s best neighborhood for Millennials, and it’s easy to see why. Young renters who value location and access over luxury and image love that they can quickly get everywhere they want to be from the Palms. Whether that’s to school at UCLA or LMU, to work in Culver City, or to Venice Beach for the weekend, renting in Palms is the perfect home base for fun Westside living.

Renting in Palms, Los Angeles

Palms apartments are dominated by studio to 2-bedroom floorplans. Because there are plenty of units in the many Palms apartment complexes, it’s usually a little easier (and cheaper) to snag a vacancy here than in nearby Santa Monica or Venice Beach.

Many of the grad students (UCLA and Loyola Marymount), singles, and young professionals renting in Palms appreciate that the apartments are a little more peaceful and the residents more diverse.

And although Palms apartments offer a little less glitz and glamour, they make up for it with perks like easy freeway access, a stop on the newly expanded Expo Line, and the option to walk to Culver City nightlife. Locals love having all these options in this central Westside neighborhood, and the biggest complaint seems to be that it’s hard to find parking. If parking is your biggest car-related headache in LA, things aren’t all that bad, but if you can find a Palms apartment that offers a dedicated parking spot, that can make your daily life that much better!

Remember that because of student renters, apartments can be hard to come by in August and September. And take advantage of the area’s small footprint and do some of your apartment hunting on foot; you never know when you’ll catch a “for rent” sign in the window before it’s listed online!

Things to do in Palms

For nightlife, some young Palms renters hop on the Expo Line west to Santa Monica, but many just walk to downtown Culver City with its wide selection of bars and restaurants. Or you can stay right in Palms and frequent one of the area’s most popular bars, Bigfoot West, in the western part of the neighborhood. For day-to-day needs, you can skip the highway and run most of your errands along the 2-mile stretch of Venice Blvd that spans the southern border of Palms. There’s fast food and coffee shops, international markets and Ralph’s, some big box retail, and a LA Fitness gym. If you’re craving some fresh air, Palms doesn’t have much green space, but you’re not far from parks in nearby Mar Vista and Rancho Park (or there’s always a quick bike ride to the beach!).

Palms is just small enough to be wedged into the center of Westside activity. Instead of wasting time stuck in east-west traffic on Santa Monica Blvd, rent an apartment in Palms that’s right by the freeways or walking distance to local nightlife. You’ll be living with other fun-loving young people who’d rather explore all that Westside has to offer than pay a premium for a Venice Beach address. There’s no reason to blow your whole budget on rent when an affordable Palms apartment allows you to have a little more fun!

