681 Apartments for rent in Palms, Los Angeles, CA

For nightlife, some young Palms renters hop on the Expo Line west to Santa Monica, but many just walk to downtown Culver City with its wide selection of bars and restaurants. Or you can stay right in Palms and frequent one of the area’s most popular bars, Bigfoot West, in the western part of the neighborhood. For day-to-day needs, you can skip the highway and run most of your errands along the 2-mile stretch of Venice Blvd that spans the southern border of Palms. There’s fast food and coffee shops, international markets and Ralph’s, some big box retail, and a LA Fitness gym. If you’re craving some fresh air, Palms doesn’t have much green space, but you’re not far from parks in nearby Mar Vista and Rancho Park (or there’s always a quick bike ride to the beach!).

Palms is just small enough to be wedged into the center of Westside activity. Instead of wasting time stuck in east-west traffic on Santa Monica Blvd, rent an apartment in Palms that’s right by the freeways or walking distance to local nightlife. You’ll be living with other fun-loving young people who’d rather explore all that Westside has to offer than pay a premium for a Venice Beach address. There’s no reason to blow your whole budget on rent when an affordable Palms apartment allows you to have a little more fun!