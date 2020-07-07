The HW by CLG

Lease Length: 12 months, 14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,500 (1 bedroom), $2,000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $65
rent: $65
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $45
rent: $45
Parking Details: Assigned parking.
Storage Details: Storage is available for rent