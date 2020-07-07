All apartments in Los Angeles
The HW by CLG
The HW by CLG

7928 W Hollywood Blvd · (323) 476-0754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7928 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$2,932

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,065

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,535

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$3,782

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,840

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The HW by CLG.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,500 (1 bedroom), $2,000 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $65
rent: $65
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $45
rent: $45
Parking Details: Assigned parking.
Storage Details: Storage is available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The HW by CLG have any available units?
The HW by CLG has 6 units available starting at $2,932 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The HW by CLG have?
Some of The HW by CLG's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The HW by CLG currently offering any rent specials?
The HW by CLG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The HW by CLG pet-friendly?
Yes, The HW by CLG is pet friendly.
Does The HW by CLG offer parking?
Yes, The HW by CLG offers parking.
Does The HW by CLG have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The HW by CLG offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The HW by CLG have a pool?
Yes, The HW by CLG has a pool.
Does The HW by CLG have accessible units?
Yes, The HW by CLG has accessible units.
Does The HW by CLG have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The HW by CLG has units with dishwashers.
