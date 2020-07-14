Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard internet access

Offering impeccably-designed apartment homes and a host of smart urban amenities, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Los Angeles. Each impeccably designed, light-filled two-bedroom apartment home features a private balcony, Central HVAC, and a host of designer finishes including quartz countertops and vanities, custom-tiled baths, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Here, tastemakers, pet parents and active Angelenos enjoy stylish finishes, private balconies and well-appointed social spaces set to the burgeoning creative scene of Virgil Village while adjacent to the citys most vibrant neighborhoods, including Echo Park, Koreatown and DTLA.