Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The CitiZen at Virgil Village

4150 Marathon St · (424) 347-1318
Location

4150 Marathon St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$2,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$2,874

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The CitiZen at Virgil Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Offering impeccably-designed apartment homes and a host of smart urban amenities, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Los Angeles. Each impeccably designed, light-filled two-bedroom apartment home features a private balcony, Central HVAC, and a host of designer finishes including quartz countertops and vanities, custom-tiled baths, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Here, tastemakers, pet parents and active Angelenos enjoy stylish finishes, private balconies and well-appointed social spaces set to the burgeoning creative scene of Virgil Village while adjacent to the citys most vibrant neighborhoods, including Echo Park, Koreatown and DTLA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1st month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage Parking included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The CitiZen at Virgil Village have any available units?
The CitiZen at Virgil Village has 5 units available starting at $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The CitiZen at Virgil Village have?
Some of The CitiZen at Virgil Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The CitiZen at Virgil Village currently offering any rent specials?
The CitiZen at Virgil Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The CitiZen at Virgil Village pet-friendly?
Yes, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is pet friendly.
Does The CitiZen at Virgil Village offer parking?
Yes, The CitiZen at Virgil Village offers parking.
Does The CitiZen at Virgil Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The CitiZen at Virgil Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The CitiZen at Virgil Village have a pool?
Yes, The CitiZen at Virgil Village has a pool.
Does The CitiZen at Virgil Village have accessible units?
No, The CitiZen at Virgil Village does not have accessible units.
Does The CitiZen at Virgil Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The CitiZen at Virgil Village has units with dishwashers.
