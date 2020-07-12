/
east hollywood
111 Apartments for rent in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. 5217 Virginia Ave has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,442
350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 4348 Lockwood Ave are conveniently located in one of LA's hotttest neighborhoods, Silver Lake. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's best bars and restaurants such as Cha Cha Lounge and Cliff's Edge.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
The apartments at 1415 North Hobart allow you to live central to some of the best things Hollywood has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 89 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
Welcome to 719 North Heliotrope: Where comfort & convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
2 Units Available
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
936 sqft
Located in iconic Hollywood, Kingsley Court Apartments is the perfect place to get in on authentic Los Angeles action.
Last updated July 10 at 10:25am
5 Units Available
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
Offering impeccably-designed apartment homes and a host of smart urban amenities, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1336 N. Kenmore
1336 Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Upper Apartment, Laminate Floor, A/C, Parking - Property Id: 304040 Upper Apartment 1 bed 1 bath Laminate floor Gas Stove Wall unit AC/Heater Secured Parking Laundry on premises One year lease Water and trash paid 818 376 9102 Apply at
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1234 Berendo Ave 5
1234 Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
1234 Berendo - Property Id: 299087 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Bungalow Apartment Gorgeous Layout 1234 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90029 $1745 Deposit 1 Month based on credit Tenants pay utilities Apartment Features: -Appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1217 N Berendo 5
1217 Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
1217 N Berendo - Property Id: 299085 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Bungalow Apartment Gorgeous Layout 1217 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Deposit 1 Month based on credit Tenants pay utilities Apartment Features: -Appliances included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1211 N Mariposa Ave
1211 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1767 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! SPACIOUS TOWNHOMES - Property Id: 118169 1211 N.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
654 N. Virgil Avenue
654 Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1561 sqft
Brand new construction never lived in! The Cha cha cha development pays homage to the beloved Caribbean restaurant the development replaced with it's pristine white lines, turquoise accents and tropical murals which grace the modern industrial
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1522 N HARVARD
1522 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,595
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing rental opportunity in the heart of Hollywood! Completely renovated from head to toe w/ the latest in home design.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
953 N Normandie Ave 204
953 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Brand New Construction - Ultra Modern in the City - Property Id: 71128 Welcome to 953 N Normandie. Brand New Construction! Boasts modern architecture, great views and a great central location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling Court Apartments
5409 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing Call us For Viewing! - Property Id: 137375 *Sterling Court Apartments* The Sterling Court apartments feature the finest deluxe and contemporary residences with iconic views and unique details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
800 N Mariposa Ave
800 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
***LEASING NOW 1BR and 2BR+1Bath*** Bright, private and spacious newly renovated 1BR and 2BR apartment will be your home and your sanctuary. Large style apartment home with ceramic tiled and laminated floors.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4150 Marathon Street
4150 Marathon Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
822 sqft
Office Address: 4150 Marathon St Los Angeles. 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Offering impeccably-designed apartment homes and a host of smart urban amenities, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Los Angeles.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4508 Fountain Ave
4508 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,300
250 sqft
Live in the Most Unique Place in LA: THE TOWER - Stay in a new Hollywood landmark with some of the best views LA has to offer! This unique fully furnished tower combines Hollywood nostalgia with modern amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 N Edgemont St Apt 202
1400 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1050 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1256 N Hobart Boulevard
1256 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Stunning BRAND NEW construction fourplex located in the Hollywood Sunset Blvd area! These sleek modern units sit near Sunset Blvd and have an amazing view of the Griffith Observatory, including a straight shot of the Hollywood Sign.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1163 N Kenmore Ave
1163 Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1600 sqft
English Tudor for lease! - English Tudor for lease! This enchanting 2-story, 3 bedroom, 3-bath home is restored and features a beautifully landscaped private front and back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5436 Lexington
5436 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1252 sqft
We have FOUR beautiful, brand new units that are perfectly located between Hollywood and Silverlake.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5346 Lexington Avenue
5346 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1621 sqft
We have FOUR beautiful, brand new units that are perfectly located between Hollywood and Silverlake.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4645 1/2 Lexington Ave
4645 1/2 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
Charming Spanish Bungalow in East Hollywood - Welcome Home to your own Spanish Bungalow in East Hollywood. An up and coming East Side neighborhood, adjacent to Silver Lake, Echo Park, and Los Feliz.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
1238 North Kenmore Avenue
1238 Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
BEAUTIFUL one bedroom one bathroom apartment, Los Feliz Adjacent! This upstairs unit comes with laminate wood floors, new granite countertops, stove and fridge, A/C, and a ceiling fan! You won't find a scrap of carpet in this place! Well sized for
