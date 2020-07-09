Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging courtyard fire pit green community internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Our gorgeous brand new, loft-style building is located in the heart of Marina del Rey, within walking distance to Marina Marketplace, Venice Beach, and more.



Our pet-friendly Marina del Rey luxury apartments feature upgraded stainless appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, reclaimed beams, custom backsplashes, and polished concrete floors. Community amenities include a Zen yoga garden, a stunning setting for entertaining on the roof, a 24-hour fitness facility, and much more. Stop by our leasing office or contact our staff today to schedule a personal showing.