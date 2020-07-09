All apartments in Los Angeles
R3
R3

4091 Redwood Avenue · (256) 850-0486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 31

$4,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. Aug 31

$5,040

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 31

$6,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$3,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$3,783

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 22

$4,320

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from R3.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
courtyard
fire pit
green community
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Our gorgeous brand new, loft-style building is located in the heart of Marina del Rey, within walking distance to Marina Marketplace, Venice Beach, and more.\n\nOur pet-friendly Marina del Rey luxury apartments feature upgraded stainless appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, reclaimed beams, custom backsplashes, and polished concrete floors. Community amenities include a Zen yoga garden, a stunning setting for entertaining on the roof, a 24-hour fitness facility, and much more. Stop by our leasing office or contact our staff today to schedule a personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 studio, $750 1 bedroom, $1000 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee (applied to deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions as well as a 45 pound weight limit
Dogs
rent: $65/month
Cats
rent: $45/month
Parking Details: There are enough parking spaces to accommodate 2 per 2 bedroom and 1 per studio and 1 bedroom. We do not have additional parking.
Storage Details: There is storage throughout the interior of the building as well as storage cages throughout the parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does R3 have any available units?
R3 has 7 units available starting at $3,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does R3 have?
Some of R3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is R3 currently offering any rent specials?
R3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is R3 pet-friendly?
Yes, R3 is pet friendly.
Does R3 offer parking?
Yes, R3 offers parking.
Does R3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, R3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does R3 have a pool?
Yes, R3 has a pool.
Does R3 have accessible units?
Yes, R3 has accessible units.
Does R3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, R3 has units with dishwashers.

