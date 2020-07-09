Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 studio, $750 1 bedroom, $1000 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $500 holding fee (applied to deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions as well as a 45 pound weight limit
Parking Details: There are enough parking spaces to accommodate 2 per 2 bedroom and 1 per studio and 1 bedroom. We do not have additional parking.
Storage Details: There is storage throughout the interior of the building as well as storage cages throughout the parking garage.