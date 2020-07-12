211 Apartments for rent in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
58 Units Available
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
21 Units Available
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
887 sqft
Vibrant community near Cal State University. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. This pet-friendly property also offers a pool, gym, hot tub and grill area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NoVa Townhomes is centrally located at 8761 De Soto Ave Canoga Park, CA, a commuter’s dream with close access to the 118 and 101 freeways.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
960 sqft
Warner Courtyard provides one-level and town-house apartments within a residential area of Canoga Park. With lush landscaping, our community includes a swimming pool and fitness room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1332 sqft
Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments near Woodland HillsThe Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale living.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8555 Independence Ave
8555 Independence Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
Property is located near Target and Vons! Also close to the Canoga Park library as well as the park! (RLNE4085536)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
22041 Vanowen Street
22041 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1325 sqft
Enjoy your private oasis in your back and front yards. Be the first to live in a modern remodeled 3bd 2 bath home . All new floors, vanities, kitchen appliances double pane energy efficient low noise windows and exclusive blinds.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
21000 Parthenia Street
21000 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
692 sqft
Large 1 bedroom unit updated with wood laminate flooring, step up eat-in area off the spacious updated kitchen with granite counters, refrigerator, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, free-standing oven and tile flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6917 Owensmouth
6917 Owensmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Completely remodeled house! - Located seconds away from the Topanga mall and The Village. The orange line is only minutes away! Newly remodeled kitchen and rooms (could be used as office spaces) with central ac unit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7750 ETON AVE B
7750 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 231687 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN MAIN HOUSE SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE CALL 818 376 9102 Newly Renovated 1 bed 1 bath Stainless Appliances Laminate floor Quartz Counter Apply at

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7813 Jordan Avenue
7813 Jordan Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Brand New detached ADU unit in Canoga Park, tucked behind a well maintained single family home with private gated access.
Results within 1 mile of Canoga Park
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
47 Units Available
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
11 Units Available
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,958
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,844
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
23 Units Available
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This funky apartment complex sits above shops and restaurants, with access to two local bus lines nearby. Luxury one- to three-bedroom residences with granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.
Canoga Park
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Canoga Park is a budget-friendly, residential neighborhood in the western San Fernando Valley. You’ll find spacious rental houses and brand new luxury apartments, all just minutes away from the businesses in Warner Center. This diverse community of families and young professionals enjoys lower rents and shorter commutes than city residents in Los Angeles.

Transportation

  • Topanga Canyon Blvd
  • 101 Freeway
  • LA Metro Orange Line

Demographic

  • Aerospace & healthcare professionals
  • Ethnically diverse
  • Mix of young singles and families with children

Contains:

  • Westfield Topanga Mall
  • Lanark Recreation Center

Close to:

  • Warner Center
  • Chatsworth
  • Calabasas

Canoga Park in three words: residential, diverse, family friendly

Living in Canoga Park

Canoga Park is a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Renting in Canoga Park is a great option for people who work in nearby Warner Center offices or families who want larger apartments for lower rents than LA proper. Canoga Park is highly ethnically diverse, and many of the local shops and restaurants reflect the culture. Canoga Park apartments are among the most affordable in the region, so it’s a great place to rent if you’re on a budget.

Renting in Canoga Park, Los Angeles

Canoga Park has been a popular residential neighborhood since the 1960s. As such, you’ll find a wide variety of condos, apartments, and single-family homes built in the 60s and 70s. But due to the success of the Warner Center business district, many luxury apartment communities have been developed in the southern end of Canoga Park in the last decade. Because of the diverse housing market, you’ll find Canoga Park rents ranging from well below the LA average up to prices that match city rates. However, at any price point, you’re more likely to get much more space and even some extras like free parking and washer/dryer connections in Canoga Park apartments.

Warner Center has an ambitious long-term plan to become a walkable, transit-oriented, mixed-use community, so rental rates are likely to increase as these developments are realized. Families may want to skip the luxury Warner Center apartments and find larger houses and condos in central and northern Canoga Park. This is where you’ll find the popular Lanark Park and Recreation Center which has baseball diamonds, soccer fields, playgrounds, and a pool. Canoga Park has other family friendly features like its own branch of the LA Public Library system and several LAUSD schools, charter schools, multicultural learning centers, and private schools. For families and young professionals, Canoga Park is a great place to rent in an active valley community.

Getting around Canoga Park

Although Canoga Park has easy access to the 101 via Topanga Canyon Blvd., don’t plan on doing any rush hour commuting to Los Angeles. Peak hour commutes would take over an hour. For public transportation, the recently completed Orange Line stops in Chatsworth, Canoga, and Warner Center and runs as far as the North Hollywood Metro Station. Luckily, there’s plenty to do in Canoga Park and the surrounding valley communities that you can save your trips to LA for weekends and entertainment.

Things to do in Canoga Park

The Westfield Topanga Mall and The Village at Topanga feature over 260 stores and restaurants. The mall blends luxury and necessity, making it a one-stop shop for almost anything you need. There’s Gucci alongside H&M, a 24 Hour Fitness gym, Red Robin for a casual dinner, or Larsen’s Steakhouse for a celebratory meal. Away from the mall, there’s a lot to do near the intersection of Topanga Canyon and Sherman Way. Ralphs, Big Lots, and dozens of local restaurants lining this part of central Canoga Park. Sherman Way is also the town’s cultural center, serving as a community “Main Street.” It’s home to unique restaurants like Follow Your Heart, one of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in the country. There are also authentic Mexican, Salvadorian, and Indian restaurants representative of the city’s diverse culture. Once a year, Sherman Way closes and hosts a large Día de los Muertos festival that attracts valley and city residents alike.

Canoga Park has been an important location for the aerospace industry since the 1950s. While some of those original businesses have left California, many still operate in Warner Center. Financial, healthcare, and other professional businesses also occupy Warner Center offices, and many of those employees choose to rent in Canoga Park. The growth of the mall has also created more retail jobs in recent years.

