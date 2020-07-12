211 Apartments for rent in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, CA
1 of 81
1 of 26
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 18
1 of 28
1 of 6
1 of 68
1 of 2
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 36
1 of 96
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 58
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 50
Canoga Park is a budget-friendly, residential neighborhood in the western San Fernando Valley. You’ll find spacious rental houses and brand new luxury apartments, all just minutes away from the businesses in Warner Center. This diverse community of families and young professionals enjoys lower rents and shorter commutes than city residents in Los Angeles.
Transportation
- Topanga Canyon Blvd
- 101 Freeway
- LA Metro Orange Line
Demographic
- Aerospace & healthcare professionals
- Ethnically diverse
- Mix of young singles and families with children
Contains:
- Westfield Topanga Mall
- Lanark Recreation Center
Close to:
- Warner Center
- Chatsworth
- Calabasas
Canoga Park in three words: residential, diverse, family friendly
Canoga Park is a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Renting in Canoga Park is a great option for people who work in nearby Warner Center offices or families who want larger apartments for lower rents than LA proper. Canoga Park is highly ethnically diverse, and many of the local shops and restaurants reflect the culture. Canoga Park apartments are among the most affordable in the region, so it’s a great place to rent if you’re on a budget.
Canoga Park has been a popular residential neighborhood since the 1960s. As such, you’ll find a wide variety of condos, apartments, and single-family homes built in the 60s and 70s. But due to the success of the Warner Center business district, many luxury apartment communities have been developed in the southern end of Canoga Park in the last decade. Because of the diverse housing market, you’ll find Canoga Park rents ranging from well below the LA average up to prices that match city rates. However, at any price point, you’re more likely to get much more space and even some extras like free parking and washer/dryer connections in Canoga Park apartments.
Warner Center has an ambitious long-term plan to become a walkable, transit-oriented, mixed-use community, so rental rates are likely to increase as these developments are realized. Families may want to skip the luxury Warner Center apartments and find larger houses and condos in central and northern Canoga Park. This is where you’ll find the popular Lanark Park and Recreation Center which has baseball diamonds, soccer fields, playgrounds, and a pool. Canoga Park has other family friendly features like its own branch of the LA Public Library system and several LAUSD schools, charter schools, multicultural learning centers, and private schools. For families and young professionals, Canoga Park is a great place to rent in an active valley community.
Although Canoga Park has easy access to the 101 via Topanga Canyon Blvd., don’t plan on doing any rush hour commuting to Los Angeles. Peak hour commutes would take over an hour. For public transportation, the recently completed Orange Line stops in Chatsworth, Canoga, and Warner Center and runs as far as the North Hollywood Metro Station. Luckily, there’s plenty to do in Canoga Park and the surrounding valley communities that you can save your trips to LA for weekends and entertainment.
The Westfield Topanga Mall and The Village at Topanga feature over 260 stores and restaurants. The mall blends luxury and necessity, making it a one-stop shop for almost anything you need. There’s Gucci alongside H&M, a 24 Hour Fitness gym, Red Robin for a casual dinner, or Larsen’s Steakhouse for a celebratory meal. Away from the mall, there’s a lot to do near the intersection of Topanga Canyon and Sherman Way. Ralphs, Big Lots, and dozens of local restaurants lining this part of central Canoga Park. Sherman Way is also the town’s cultural center, serving as a community “Main Street.” It’s home to unique restaurants like Follow Your Heart, one of the oldest vegetarian restaurants in the country. There are also authentic Mexican, Salvadorian, and Indian restaurants representative of the city’s diverse culture. Once a year, Sherman Way closes and hosts a large Día de los Muertos festival that attracts valley and city residents alike.
Canoga Park has been an important location for the aerospace industry since the 1950s. While some of those original businesses have left California, many still operate in Warner Center. Financial, healthcare, and other professional businesses also occupy Warner Center offices, and many of those employees choose to rent in Canoga Park. The growth of the mall has also created more retail jobs in recent years.