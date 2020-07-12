211 Apartments for rent in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, CA

Canoga Park has been a popular residential neighborhood since the 1960s. As such, you’ll find a wide variety of condos, apartments, and single-family homes built in the 60s and 70s. But due to the success of the Warner Center business district, many luxury apartment communities have been developed in the southern end of Canoga Park in the last decade. Because of the diverse housing market, you’ll find Canoga Park rents ranging from well below the LA average up to prices that match city rates. However, at any price point, you’re more likely to get much more space and even some extras like free parking and washer/dryer connections in Canoga Park apartments.

Warner Center has an ambitious long-term plan to become a walkable, transit-oriented, mixed-use community, so rental rates are likely to increase as these developments are realized. Families may want to skip the luxury Warner Center apartments and find larger houses and condos in central and northern Canoga Park. This is where you’ll find the popular Lanark Park and Recreation Center which has baseball diamonds, soccer fields, playgrounds, and a pool. Canoga Park has other family friendly features like its own branch of the LA Public Library system and several LAUSD schools, charter schools, multicultural learning centers, and private schools. For families and young professionals, Canoga Park is a great place to rent in an active valley community.